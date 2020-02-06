Arbies at Coulter and I 40 are undergoing renovations

Finally, Arby’s at Coulter and I 40 will get a much needed renovation. This location has needed a makeover for quite some time. From leaking roof to broken floor tiles and water stains on the ceiling tiles, this makeover is most welcome.

With so many dining options along the I 40 corridor, it is high time that restaurants were proud of their appearance. What good is it if the food is great but the atmosphere sucks.

Many Amarillo branches have been renovated and have made significant improvements, such as Fazoli’s and even the Arby’s on Western and I 27.

It’s not that difficult, keep things clean, offer good food from friendly staff and you get loyal customers who spread the message.

I love Arby’s. I have it at least once a week at the Coulter location, but I never eat. Hopefully after the renovation, I have a reason to stay put.

I called Arby’s and the employee, who did not want to identify, said that they were not sure how long the renovation will take, it could take several weeks. She did say that the Drive Through would be open, but with limited hours.

To check if they are open first, call 806-353-8735

If you go for lunch, grab me a Reuben!

