AR on MacBooks Hints at Apple's Latest Audio Patent

So far, Apple has focused on augmented reality on iPhones and iPads, but augmented reality on MacBook could also be in the crosshairs of the company. A new patent granted today could be useful for both conventional games and AR applications.

The patent for the virtual positioning of audio sources builds on that which was granted last month…

Apple’s previous patent, on a method of virtual positioning people in a room when listening through headphones, focused on a professional application – but we noted at the time that augmented reality seemed another obvious use. .

Apple has obtained a patent for AR headphones, which allow you to hear where people are in a room even when they’re not physically present.

The patent positions the augmented reality headset as a commercial tool, ideal for listening to conference calls, but it is not difficult to imagine uses based on entertainment for the same technology.

The patent granted today, and spotted by Patently Apple, does the same thing with MacBook speakers.

A virtual acoustic system is a system that gives the user the illusion that sound comes from elsewhere in an indoor or outdoor space than directly from a speaker (for example, one that is placed in a room , one that is built into a laptop, etc.).

Audio signal processing for virtual audio can greatly enhance a movie, even a sport, a video game, or another screen viewing experience, adding to the feeling of being “there.”

It works by canceling crosstalk, which is a technique similar to canceling noise. In its simplest form, Apple uses noise cancellation on one side of the MacBook so that sound seems to come from the other side.

Various known audio processing algorithms, executed by digital processors, modify one or more digital audio signals recorded, synthesized, mixed or otherwise produced so as to position a virtual source according to a modeling based on human perception of sound, including the role ear acoustics, other reflecting and absorbing surfaces, distance and angle of source, and other factors (…)

(For laptop speakers) a crosstalk canceller is used in some virtual acoustic systems to produce sound from multiple speakers in such a way that, for example, a “left” audio signal is mainly heard only to the listener’s left ear, and a “right” “The audio signal is mainly heard only to the listener’s right ear (due to the cancellation of sound waves in the air surrounding the listener.) This allows the left and right audio signals to contain spatial signals that allow you to “position virtual sound” ”at the desired location between the speakers.

But the patent describes complementing with an approach similar to HomePod, where the microphones pick up the reflected sound and the speaker output can then be adjusted to suit the acoustic characteristics of the room. In this case, adjustments are made so that the combination of direct and reflected sound can be used to make us believe that the sound comes from a particular position on one side.

Of course, direct AR applications on a MacBook would require a rear camera, but it’s possible that an iPhone can be used as a camera, while audio and video output is to a MacBook.

