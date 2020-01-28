PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT) Last week, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores received 23 cold-stunned green and four Kemps ridley sea turtles from across the region.
“Our area had a big one
cold numbing event last Thursday. We received several greens from a variety of
local places, and then a large group of rangers were recovered on Cape Lookout.
A fake head and over 100 green sea turtles were salvaged from Cape Lookout
National Seashore, ”said aquarium and sea turtle specialist Michele Lamping.
“Seventy-four of this large group were alive when they arrived at the Center for Marine
Science and technology in Morehead City, where they received physics and medicine
First treatments Thursday evening. Most saved turtles are juvenile
green sea turtles, but there are also some crested turtles from Kemp. she
were caught near the coast in cold water temperatures and could not swim warmer
Water due to a hypothermic reaction. ”
The turtles were distributed in rehab facilities along the coast.
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher housed 15 sea turtles.
The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center in Surf City took over the majority.
The Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center (STAR) in the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island had its own major event a few days earlier and already had 178 turtles.
After the first letter
cold numbing event, additional turtles came to the aquarium.
“We received on Friday
four STAR turtles. Four of our critical cases went to Saturday
Beasley Center, and we got three more new placements (two kemps and one
more green), ”said Lamping. “Four of the greens were sent back on Sunday
a publication. “
Are sea turtles
cold-blooded, that is, their environment determines their body temperature.
When a turtle notices the changing temperature, it usually goes into warmer water, Lamping said.
However, if they don’t walk or the temperature drops too quickly, they become sluggish and cannot swim or take care of themselves.
“The waves and wind can push them to the shore and they can be seriously injured or die,” said Lamping.
On arrival the
According to the veterinary team, the sea turtles are examined for pneumonia and possible injuries
Aquarium owner John Mauser.
“The nursing team
Slowly warms up the turtles and ensures that they can swim, lifts its head out
from water to breathing and eating, ”said Mauser. If you can’t eat
The team provides fluids so that the turtles don’t dry out.
Some turtles do it quickly
Recovery, but others may need additional time and care.
Once the turtles are out
healthy and have a final veterinary check, they are ready to be released.
They are brought to warmer waters off the coast.
The release team tries to find temperatures close to 70 degrees when releasing the turtles.
Aquarium staff and
Veterinary teams carry out regular health checks on the turtles
Let go and place a microchip label in the shoulder area
the sea turtle.
The chip can be scanned
and, if the turtle should ever retire in the future, information for that turtle
can be called up.
The effort to save and
The rehabilitation of sea turtles is carried out by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission headed the
has worked with many federal, state and private organizations in Switzerland
including the North Carolina Aquariums and Jennettes Pier, Center for
Marine Science and Technology, North Carolina State University College of
Veterinary Medicine, Cape Lookout National Seashore, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle
Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Hatteras
Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, US Fish and Wildlife Service, National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service.