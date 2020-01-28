PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT) Last week, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores received 23 cold-stunned green and four Kemps ridley sea turtles from across the region.

“Our area had a big one

cold numbing event last Thursday. We received several greens from a variety of

local places, and then a large group of rangers were recovered on Cape Lookout.

A fake head and over 100 green sea turtles were salvaged from Cape Lookout

National Seashore, ”said aquarium and sea turtle specialist Michele Lamping.

“Seventy-four of this large group were alive when they arrived at the Center for Marine

Science and technology in Morehead City, where they received physics and medicine

First treatments Thursday evening. Most saved turtles are juvenile

green sea turtles, but there are also some crested turtles from Kemp. she

were caught near the coast in cold water temperatures and could not swim warmer

Water due to a hypothermic reaction. ”

The turtles were distributed in rehab facilities along the coast.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher housed 15 sea turtles.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center in Surf City took over the majority.

The Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center (STAR) in the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island had its own major event a few days earlier and already had 178 turtles.

After the first letter

cold numbing event, additional turtles came to the aquarium.

“We received on Friday

four STAR turtles. Four of our critical cases went to Saturday

Beasley Center, and we got three more new placements (two kemps and one

more green), ”said Lamping. “Four of the greens were sent back on Sunday

a publication. “

Are sea turtles

cold-blooded, that is, their environment determines their body temperature.

When a turtle notices the changing temperature, it usually goes into warmer water, Lamping said.

However, if they don’t walk or the temperature drops too quickly, they become sluggish and cannot swim or take care of themselves.

“The waves and wind can push them to the shore and they can be seriously injured or die,” said Lamping.

On arrival the

According to the veterinary team, the sea turtles are examined for pneumonia and possible injuries

Aquarium owner John Mauser.

“The nursing team

Slowly warms up the turtles and ensures that they can swim, lifts its head out

from water to breathing and eating, ”said Mauser. If you can’t eat

The team provides fluids so that the turtles don’t dry out.

Some turtles do it quickly

Recovery, but others may need additional time and care.

Once the turtles are out

healthy and have a final veterinary check, they are ready to be released.

They are brought to warmer waters off the coast.

The release team tries to find temperatures close to 70 degrees when releasing the turtles.

Aquarium staff and

Veterinary teams carry out regular health checks on the turtles

Let go and place a microchip label in the shoulder area

the sea turtle.

The chip can be scanned

and, if the turtle should ever retire in the future, information for that turtle

can be called up.

The effort to save and

The rehabilitation of sea turtles is carried out by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission headed the

has worked with many federal, state and private organizations in Switzerland

including the North Carolina Aquariums and Jennettes Pier, Center for

Marine Science and Technology, North Carolina State University College of

Veterinary Medicine, Cape Lookout National Seashore, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle

Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Hatteras

Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, US Fish and Wildlife Service, National

Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service.