Aquaman star Jason Mamoa films TV series in St. Thomas

Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of “TV” from Apple TV + at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Aquaman is coming to St. Thomas and you are invited to play.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, star of big-budget, comic-inspired movies, as well as the huge television series Game of Thrones, will be filming an upcoming TV series in St. Thomas and calling for actors.

“We are excited to share the news that Apple TV’s” See “series, with Jason Momoa (Aquaman), will be filmed from February to July of this year at the former psychiatric hospital on Sunset Drive,” read a statement van Sean Dyke, director of the St. Thomas office for economic development.

A “big recruitment” for background cast takes place on Tuesday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fanshawe Employment Services, Elgin Center 417 Wellington St. in St. Thomas.

More information about the casting call and series can be found at st-thomas.org

The premise of the show is that a virus has hammered the earth, leaving only two million people alive and all without sight. According to local officials, survivors and their descendants must find new ways to communicate, build, hunt and survive.

Momoa shines like the father of twins born 200 years later with the ability to see.

Local filming will take place just south of St. Thomas on Sunset Drive and will be filmed from Monday to Friday, from February to June or July.

