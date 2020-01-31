Approximately 20 vehicles involved in I-80 crash, 70 mph gusts of wind expected

A crash with at least 20 vehicles closed part of I-80 on Friday morning between Cheyenne and Laramie. (WYDOT)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Blowing snow and crashes have closed the Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the crashes caused several injuries on Friday morning.

About 20 vehicles were involved and the highway remained closed in the evening.

Strong wind pushes snow that fell over the area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the high country in southeastern Wyoming until Sunday morning. Wind gusts up to 70 km / h are possible.

Transport officials warn that tractor trailers and other long and light vehicles run the risk of being blown over.

Forecasters expect snowy weather to return to much of Wyoming from Sunday.

