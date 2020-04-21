Apprentice 2020 Alan Sugar says 2021 could be 2 seasons

Lord Alan Sugar has spoken to the BBC about his alleged plans to incite The Apprentice for two seasons in 2021.

Filming for the upcoming 16th series was due to begin in early April, but was postponed indefinitely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to MailOnline, Sugar said about the abandonment of the popular reality and the future: “It’s a shame, but it’s understandable there is nothing we can do. This is not the death of you. The program continues. “

The boss also discussed the BBC’s intention to release more than one series in 2021, especially if filming can only be resumed later, in 2020. One option that Sugar said was, according to the broadcaster, “two series on the air in one year”.

“The producer company already has a group of candidates who were ready to take part in this next series. These candidates were told to watch in standby mode and see what happens,” Sugar explained. “With that in mind, it’s pretty obvious that filming usually starts in the spring, late spring, and of course we don’t see a crisis anywhere near that.”

He added: “We hope that when things calm down by July, we can start filming in September, in which case the show will be at the beginning of next year. But if that is not possible, it seems that we will skip the whole year.”

One of the biggest challenges in post-pandemic filming is traveling and filming indoors, as Sugar said: “Part of the Apprentice process is traveling abroad to go to factories and kitchens and do things and get help from a third party. companies allow us into their premises so obviously that it is not possible – and as long as it is possible, we will not be able to film the show. “

