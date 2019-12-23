Applying DUI to step up before New Years holidays in Natrona County

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County law enforcement agencies will step up their efforts to monitor impaired driving between December 27 and January 1.

"Officers, deputies and soldiers will seek to stop impaired driving in Natrona County and show zero tolerance for impaired driving," said Jeff Goetz with the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday December 23. "The dangers of impaired driving, as well as increased law enforcement efforts."

In December 2018, 839 people died across the United States in accidents involving a drunk driver, Goetz added.

"During the Christmas and New Years vacation periods that year, there were more deaths related to drinking and driving (285) than during any other vacation period," said Goetz. . "These deaths are preventable. Substance-impaired driving is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior. "

People are encouraged to plan ahead to make sure that they do not get behind the wheel of their vehicle after consuming alcohol.

"Impaired driving is never an option," said Evansville police chief Mike Thompson. “Always plan for a sober return home before leaving for a party or event. During this holiday season, we will have zero tolerance for driving while intoxicated. "

Law enforcement adds the following:

It is never acceptable to drink and drive. Even if you've only had one alcoholic drink, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi, or carpool to get home safely.

Use the Natrona County Safe Ride. Just ask your bartender or waiter or call (307) 266-7233.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Natrona County law enforcement or call 9-1-1.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Remove the keys and make arrangements to bring your friend home safely.