Applications for a new you in 2020

It’s a new year, the start of a new decade, and many of us decide to make 2020 the year we lose that extra weight, finish this project, get this promotion, improve our spiritual life and we let’s focus on our relationships. I don’t like to call them resolutions, but rather objectives. I always take the week between Christmas and New Years to consider what happened last year, what I want to change for next year, what I want to do more and how I want it to be different . While our devices can be a barrier to our goals (wasted time), they can also be a way to stay on track. I’ve always liked the maxim, “what’s measured, is managed,” and our Apple devices can help you measure. Here are some apps for a new you in 2020.

I signed up for Goodreads around the same time last year when I decided that I wanted to make reading a part of my daily routine. I set a goal of thirty pounds and ended up reading more than double that amount. It’s a simple way to mark books as read, leave reviews, find new books, see what your friends are reading, etc. If you want to be a more systematic reader in 2020, Goodreads is a great app to start on your home screen.

On this same reading idea, another application to consider is Blinkist. Blinkist lets you read highlights from over 3000 non-fiction books in fifteen minutes. Each book includes audio and text that you can easily exchange back and forth. If you are living a busy schedule with a long drive, Blinkist could be a way to get the high level points from the latest non-fiction book without having to read every page.

Monitoring food intake is a long process. If you eat a lot of processed food (which is not good), you can usually scan the item barcodes. Otherwise, it is a tedious process. Calorie makes it easy to track calories, easily add food, monitor progress and more.

If losing that extra weight is on your 2020 goal list, Calory will be a great app for monitoring daily food intake. It has just been updated with new features.

If one of your goals in 2020 is to write more things, take the time to document something big that happened that day or to travel more, I would like to draw your attention to the first day . Day One is the best logging app I have used on iOS or macOS. The first day makes it easy to add photos, text, and audio to a new journal entry. One of my favorite features is how it will backdate the entries based on the EXIF ​​data in the photo.

If you’re not using an Apple Watch (and the built-in training app), I would recommend Strava as a fantastic racing and bike tracking app. It’s easy to use and includes great social features. I ran my first marathon with him in 2019. Their customer service is also fantastic. I accidentally deleted my marathon after the race, and they were able to recover it on their side. If you’re in better shape in 2020 is on your list of goals and you don’t have an Apple Watch (or even if you have one), check out Strava.

If you’re using an Apple Watch for performance tracking, you might want to check out Tempo as a good addition to your Apple Watch. Tempo adds beautiful visualizations to the training sessions followed with the integrated Workout application. Recent updates have included better support for multi-workout days, dark mode, etc. If you’re training for a race in 2020, Tempo could be the app to help you reach your goals.

If paperless is on your 2020 goal list, you may want to check out Scanbot. This is my favorite scanner for the iPhone. I love it when I travel for work because I can quickly scan receipts and automatically upload them to iCloud Drive so I can process them later. While the iPhone Notes app offers a free scanning solution, Scanbot is worth the upgrade if you have a lot of documents to scan.

If sleeping better is on your 2020 goal list (that’s for me), you might want to check out Dark Noise. I particularly like this application when traveling to play white noise to drown other cars, the air conditioner on, etc. It includes thirty sound options and is highly integrated with iOS. You can start the noise with a Siri shortcut (which extends to HomePod). Unlike many apps in this category, there is no advertising and it is beautifully designed.

Continuing to improve your sleep, the Apple Watch can also help you understand how you sleep. Sleep ++ can automatically track your sleep each night to understand how restful (or restless) it was. There is also a manual mode if you want to fine-tune more features, such as when the app thinks you’re sleeping. After you wake up, you can view your data and even save it again in the Health app.

What are your goals for 2020? My goals are to lose some weight, sleep more and be more intentional with my children. Do you use apps to help you reach your goals? I would love to hear about it in the comments.

