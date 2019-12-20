Apple's satellite project is not science fiction, but don't get too excited

Loading...

We heard today about Apple's satellite project: a team working on ways to establish direct two-way connections between iPhones and satellites.

If that sounds like crazy science fiction, it really isn't. The technology to do this exists today and has been proven to work with today's phones. However, do not expect ubiquitous access anywhere in the world, nor for satellite connections to replace your existing mobile data plan.

The technology has significant limitations …

A company called Lynk (originally Ubiquitilink) proved that the technology works through the so-called & # 39; the first cell tower in space & # 39; to create. It created a prototype satellite that was assembled on the international space station and then attached to the nose of the Cygnus supply spacecraft for a live test in February. It worked, as TechCrunch reported at the time.

The theory became reality earlier this year after Ubiquitilink launched their prototype satellites. They have successfully established a two-way 2G connection between an ordinary grounding device and the satellite, proving that the signal not only comes back and forth, but that its Doppler and delay distortions can be remedied immediately.

“Our first tests showed that we are delaying the Doppler shift and delay. Everything else uses commercial software, "Miller said, although he quickly added:" For the sake of clarity, there is much more work to do, but it is nothing that is new technology. It's good solid hardcore engineering, building nanosats and things like that. "

If it sounds incredible that one of today's iPhones can send into space, especially when there are still mobile dead spots on regular mobile networks, Lynk says this is really not the case. Remove ground obstacles from the equation by beaming directly to and from space, and adhere to low-frequency signals and they can travel a long way.

"That's the beauty – everyone's instinct indicates (that it's impossible)," says Ubiquitilink founder Charles Miller. "But if you look at the basic principles of the RF connection (radio frequency), it's easier than you think."

The problem, he explained, is not really that the phone has no power. The boundaries of reception and wireless networks are much more determined by architecture and geology than ordinary physics. When an RF transmitter, even a small one, has a clear shot straight up, it can indeed travel very far.

However, there are some important reservations that apply to Apple's satellite project.

First, you can't communicate with satellites in a geosynchronous orbit – that's just too high. The maximum range is around 300 miles, which is extremely low in satellite terms. At that altitude, satellites cannot remain in orbit above a fixed point above the earth: they must circle much faster than the rotation of the earth, meaning that coverage of a satellite will not last long.

You have no signal for 55 minutes and then for five minutes.

So you need at least a thousand satellites to ensure that at least one is always within range. That would be a huge undertaking, even for Apple.

Secondly, low-frequency signals mean low bandwidth. What Lynk has demonstrated so far is 2G communication, which means that it is suitable for things like text messages, but not much more than that. The company speaks extensively about 3G, LTE, and 5G as next steps, but that's all we've said so far – and it's hard to see how that kind of speed can be achieved through the atmosphere over that kind of range.

Thirdly, it is unlikely that Apple will sell you a data plan based on low earth satellite connections. This is technology most likely to be sold through existing mobile providers as an additional roaming option in areas of the planet that are not served by conventional base stations.

If you want to know more about how the technology works, the entire TechCrunch piece is worth reading and Lynk has links to other coverages on her website.

Photo: Shutterstock

