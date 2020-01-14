Apple's rack-mountable Mac Pro is now available for purchase for $ 6,499

Today, Apple has made the rack-mountable Mac Pro available for purchase, starting at $ 6,499. The unit, which has the same construction for controlling components as the standard Mac Pro, has rack mounting rails delivered in a separate box.

Synology RT2600ac: the replacement for AirPort Extreme.

The base model rack-mount Mac Pro ships with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32 GB of memory, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics processor and 256 GB of flash storage. A fully expanded Mac Pro with all the fixings will set you back $ 54,048.00.

The Mac Pro rack configuration is offered at a premium of $ 500 compared to the standing configuration, which starts at $ 5999. In our practical overview of the Mac Pro, I commented on the heaviness of the machine, especially when it is weighed down with additional MPX modules like the Promise Pegasus R4i. Apple sells wheels for $ 400 for the upright version of the Mac Pro to facilitate the movement of the device.

Rack mounting is commonly used in large production facilities, where the Mac Pro can be combined with other critical network, audio and video production equipment. Rails, delivered separately, allow the Mac Pro to slide into the rack above or below other hardware. Of course, apart from visual / audio production, racks are most often seen in data centers, where the Mac Pro 2019 could also be used.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ [/ integrated]