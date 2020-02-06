Apple’s plan to “aggressively” increase AirPods production due to the outbreak of the corona virus

Apple’s plan to ramp up AirPods production may be delayed due to the Corona virus outbreak. Nikkei Asian Review reports today that Apple’s three main AirPod manufacturers, Luxshare, Goertek and Inventec, have discontinued AirPod production.

The outbreak of the corona virus has forced suppliers in China to cease production, but even if work resumes on Monday as planned, sources told Nikkei that there will be a shortage of components. The three AirPods technicians are expected to resume work on Monday. “However, under current conditions, production utilization can at best reach 50% in the first week,” the report said.

Apple’s assembly partners are currently said to have two weeks’ worth of materials and components for AirPods assembly. You have to wait for component manufacturers across China to resume operations to receive new supplies.

“One of the major concerns is whether other parts suppliers in China can resume work smoothly to produce enough parts for final assembly,” said the person. “We really have to wait and see how things develop next week. If the fitters cannot deliver enough parts in two weeks, that’s a big problem. “

Apple has reportedly contracted its suppliers to produce 45 million AirPods in the first half of 2020 to keep pace with the “growing demand for new wireless headphones”. Apple’s plan to “aggressively” ramp up production is currently pending.

All finished products are currently reserved for Apple’s own retail stores and online shops. This represents most of the supply bottlenecks for other retailers. On Amazon, for example, AirPods Pro are completely sold out.

Aside from that, AirPods Pro are still over a month behind from Apple. Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted that AirPods’ supply was limited during last month’s first quarter 2020 earnings forecast, but was unable to provide a timeline for supply and demand reconciliation.

