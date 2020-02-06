Apple’s latest iPhone 11 advertising highlights the performance of cameras in low light in night mode

Apple today released a new video on its YouTube channel promoting the night mode feature for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. In the video, Apple offers side-by-side comparisons of images that were taken with and without night mode activated.

Apple’s video focuses on the dramatic effect night mode can have on iPhone photography.

Apple rarely makes comparisons in its advertising, but this video is a clear exception. The display is designed to show how night mode can help improve iPhone pictures in low-light environments. “With night mode on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, you can take natural-looking photos in low light,” says Apple.

This iPhone 11 Night mode ad appears just a few days after the Shot on iPhone contest, which focuses on low-light photography, is completed. Apple will announce the winners of this competition on March 4.

Check out the new iPhone 11 ad below and let us know what you think in the comments!

