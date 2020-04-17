Apple’s iPhone SE pre-ordered is live

For the first time, you can pre-order a brand new iPhone with Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic mobile chip for $ 399.

As announced a few days ago, the pre-order went live at 5 a.m.

So far, to get the A13 Bionic, you have to sacrifice at least $ 699 for an iPhone 11, which is the cheapest phone to feature the chip. But the iPhone SE changed the game radically.

For a detailed overview of what kind of value the iPhone SE presents and who should buy it, check out our review here. But the short version of it is that the iPhone SE has the same basic proportions as the iPhone 11 – A13 Bionic chip and 64/128 / 256GB of storage – and each variant costs four hundred bucks.

With its powerful processor and 64GB of base storage, the iPhone SE should be a great gaming phone.

Yes, the display, battery life, and camera on the iPhone SE aren’t as impressive as the Apple pricier models, but if you can live with it, it’s (on paper) crazy value for a product Apple.

The iPhone SE has come at a critical time for Apple, with its purchasing power of its customers drastically reduced and company stores outside China all closed due to the COVID-19 sensation. By including its low-price tag and relatively strong batteries, it may be just what Apple needs to mitigate the crisis.

You can pre-order the iPhone SE on Apple’s website. The 64GB variant costs $ 399; for 128GB you have to pay $ 449, while the 256GB version costs $ 549.

