Apple's iPad turns 10: a look back at the first decade

A week after Apple announced these new gadgets, the company’s earnings report showed that iPad sales fell for the third quarter in a row. Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that more than 225 million iPads had been sold since the product line was launched and that the tablet market was still young. But despite the fact that Apple was the clear leader in tablets, the reality was that many people still didn’t feel obliged to buy a tablet – and those who did didn’t feel the need to upgrade as often as they would do with a smartphone. Apple should try something new to make people enthusiastic about the iPad.

2015

Apple went big with the iPad Pro. Really big.

This new type of iPad, introduced in the fall of 2015, had a 12.9-inch diagonal display. This made it suitable for someone with hands the size of Lebron James, according to WIRED writer David Pierce. It weighed 1.57 pounds, close to the weight of the original iPad.

But it wasn’t just the greatness that distinguished the iPad Pro. It is designed to work with an Apple-made accessory keyboard, the Smart Keyboard, and an Apple stylus called Pencil. (These costs of course extra; you had to pay $ 169 and $ 99 for this, in addition to the $ 799 starting price of the iPad Pro itself.) In addition, Apple focused directly on Microsoft’s line of Surface two-in-one machines.

The iPad Pro also came with a new chip, 4 gigabytes of RAM, four speakers for ‘shockingly loud audio’ and no less than 12 hours of battery life. At the launch, Tim Cook had insisted that this new iPad was “a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for a great many people.” However, it quickly became clear that running iOS on a giant screen was not the same as using a laptop or desktop with a desktop OS. And the first versions of the Smart Keyboard and Pencil were not particularly well designed, especially the Pencil charging mechanism.

2016

In 2016, Apple did something smart: it produced a fairly larger iPad Pro, with features such as stylus support and the always-charged accessory keyboard to a regular 9.7-inch iPad. Plus, this smaller iPad Pro had something called True Tone display, “that calibrates the tablet’s screen so that it looks good even when you’re in a room with weird lighting … Night Shift, which is on any device with iOS 9.3 works, the color spectrum changes at night, so you can use the device without hurting your eyes or disturbing your sleep, “wrote David Pierce.

Yet he went further, this iPad Pro was the best at just being an iPad. It was great to read books, watch movies and surf the internet. Of course you can now use two apps next to each other, but that didn’t mean it was your job to be your full-time work machine.

2017

Perhaps it was precisely that realization that an expensive 9.7-inch iPad Pro was just an iPad that led Apple to introduce this next tablet. Or perhaps the company’s product pipeline had been determined years in advance. Anyway, most people agree that a cheaper iPad was a good thing for consumers, and that’s what arrived in the spring of 2017. This new 9.7-inch iPad “brought the guts of an iPad Air 2 into the body of a scooping iPad Air.” It also had a universal SIM card, allowing the iPad to work on any mobile phone.

The screen was not as nice as the one on more expensive models. It had two speakers instead of four, and it didn’t work with Apple’s Pencil or the optional keyboard with the patented “smart” connector. But for $ 329 you couldn’t beat the price – especially if you only used the iPad for, well, iPad stuff. Later that year, Apple introduced some of the most dramatic updates for the iPad-specific version of iOS, revising the dock for the tablet, adding a new type of app switcher, and allowing users to drag and drop text and images onto iPad apps .

2018

What better way to start the new year than by producing an advertisement for iPad that has produced a million internet views? The Apple ad brought a young teenager browsing her iPad, who innocently says that when her neighbor asks her what she’s doing on her computer: “What is a computer?” will not be as obligated to make clamshell designs as we are birthday parties. The advertisement has since been deleted.

Photo: apple

Versatility would become a theme this year. In March, Apple organized an educational event in Chicago. There, the company unveiled a non-Pro iPad that fully supported the Apple Pencil and ran on the new Apple-made A10 Fusion processor. It costs $ 329 for consumers and only $ 299 for schools.

. (TagsToTranslate) apple