Apple’s high-end headphones may have adjustable parts

Apple is working on a range of high-end headphones, some of which are detachable.

This is according to a new report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two variations of these headphones are being developed today, the report states; one with leather-like fabrics, and a fitness-focused model with lighter, breathable materials.

Both models of the prototypes are described as “retro,” with both earpads and headband magnetically detachable from the frame. This should make headphones more customizable; For example, a user should switch skin parts to something more fitness-oriented before running.

Other measures include wireless pairing and noise cancellation (as seen in AirPods Pro), Siri voice control, and touch controls.

It’s worth noting that the reduced parts on the headphones aren’t exactly groundbreaking. The headphones of B & W’s P9 and PX have magnetically attached earpads, for example. However, being Apple, anything modular is interesting, as third-party manufacturers typically create a large ecosystem of accessories around such devices.

We’ve heard about Apple-branded high-end headphones many times before (though Bloomberg’s new report does not mention branding). In February, tech analyst Jon Prosser said Apple’s new headphones with a $ 399 price tag were likely to come, though his estimate that they could launch once March goes wrong.

The Bloomberg report said these headphones have been in development since at least 2018, and have been posted at least twice. If the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t complicate matters, they should finally launch “later this year.”

