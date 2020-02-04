Apple’s dominance of stock markets is not a dotcom problem

According to Goldman Sachs, Apple and four other technology giants now account for 18% of the S&P 500 index. This gives them the highest market dominance in 20 years.

But while they are trading at a record price-to-earnings ratio, which has played a key role in the dotcom crash, the same risk doesn’t exist here, the bank says.

Investor capital has been most concentrated in the five largest technology companies for 20 years, but don’t expect a dotcom bubble explosion to repeat, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote on Friday.

The FAAMG group, consisting of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google parent alphabet, currently accounts for 18% of the S&P 500 index.

This level has not been observed since 2000, when the five best stocks of their time were traded at a price-earnings ratio of 47, according to the investment bank. Today’s five major technology companies trade 30x price-to-earnings.

Lower growth expectations, higher reinvestments, and lower valuations suggest that the FAAMG Group will not experience the same type of market explosion that occurred at the beginning of the millennium, the analysts said.

Dotcoms forecast growth rates that ultimately proved unsustainable and led to the crash, while all FAAMG companies forecast realistic growth rates. They are also increasingly investing again, which in turn gives far more confidence to the sustainability of their business and the continued dominance of the stock markets.

The corona virus is causing temporary uncertainties for Apple, given the company’s Chinese-dominated supply chain. The company itself has warned that the impact on the current quarter is difficult to predict. A well-known analyst estimates that iPhone deliveries are affected by 10%. Production is currently being discontinued by many major Apple vendors, but is scheduled to resume on February 10.

