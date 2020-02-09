Apple’s contract for a repair shop program has met with criticism

Independent workshops that want to purchase original parts for the iPhone and receive official training must sign a contract that gives them the opportunity to surprise inspections and the risk of massive fines.

Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program, launched in August 2019, enables third-party providers to perform repairs on iPhones that are not covered by the warranty. The program gives attendees access to Apple parts, tools, manuals, and diagnostics. The goal is to better meet customer needs by offering more outlets for iPhone repairs while maintaining the quality of service of the Apple Authorized Service Provider network.

However, a copy of the contract that third parties must sign to participate in the Independent Repair Provider program purchased from Motherboard contains very strict and invasive regulations.

Independent repair shops that join the program are subject to surprising audits and inspections by Apple to ensure that the shop does not use “prohibited” parts. Apple defines such parts as both counterfeit parts and parts that violate Apple’s intellectual property. If the shops exit the program, Apple reserves the right to perform the inspections up to five years later.

If the audits and inspections reveal violations, Apple can impose massive fines. For example, if Apple determines that more than 2% of a repair shop’s transactions involve “prohibited” parts, a fee of $ 1,000 may be imposed for each transaction within the review period and the workshop must pay the cost of the investigation.

Apple also encourages repair shops to share customer information on request. This includes the names, telephone numbers and private addresses of the customers. Shops must also display noticeable notices on their shop fronts and websites stating that they are not Apple-authorized service providers, even though they have received official certification from Apple.

The repair shops will get the contract from Apple after signing a nondisclosure agreement, Motherboard reported, citing several sources familiar with the program.

According to Kit Walsh, senior lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the contract terms were “very stressful”.

“They allow Apple to maintain a high level of discretion, impose potentially damaging costs and penalties on the repair shop, and require that they give Apple access without notice,” said Walsh.

It remains to be seen whether the limitations and requirements of Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program will limit success.

