Apple's code red: new varieties take color to the core

Bill Howell, a farmer in the state of Washington and a retired university researcher, has made two new red-fleshed apple varieties from Honeycrisp and crab apples, according to Capital Press. One variety is called Lucy Rose, which has a red skin and is sweet and crunchy with a hint of berry flavor, and the other is Lucy Glo, which has a yellow skin and is both spicy and sweet.

Commercial sales began in 2018, and last year’s harvest has already sold out, the agricultural publication reported. Chelan Fresh in Chelan, Washington and Stemilt Growers in Wenatchee, Washington, have a license to grow, package and sell the new apple varieties.

Howell told the Capital Press that the limiting factor for Lucy apples is finding sufficiently cool, high-lying areas to maximize the color and quality of the fruit. “Ultimately, we are all trying to grow the apple market,” he said. “I hope that with the uniqueness of red meat and taste we can increase the consumption of apples per capita a little.”

Despite the relative popularity of the apple and the appearance of more varieties in recent years, per capita consumption in the US has fallen. Statista reported that the consumption of fresh apples fell from a high in 2016 from 19.15 pounds per person to 16.91 pounds in 2018. Yet processed apple ingredients and products containing them seem to do well, and Esarom recently predicted that apple is the best taste would be for 2020 because of the range of flavors and applications.

These new red-fleshed apple varieties have already created a lot of excitement in the market as something new and different, according to Tim Evans, general sales manager of Chelan Fresh, who brings them to the market. He told the Capital Press that the apples are being sold at high prices, with a few thousand boxes sold from the first 2018 harvest and about 8,000 40-pound boxes from the 2019 harvest already gone.

This latest innovation joins a number of others that can bring more consumers back to apples. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the consumption of fresh apples may have been influenced by fewer available choices in the 1980s. Washington, which produces most apples in the US, grew a lot of Red and Golden Delicious at that time, and horticulturalist Bruce Barritt of Washington State University thought that new varieties should be developed.

Barritt crossed a Honeycrisp with an Enterprise and came up with an attractive and disease-resistant variety that also had a longer shelf life. After more than 20 years of development, that apple, known as the Cosmic Crisp, entered the store shelves last month and makes waves with a marketing budget of more than $ 10 million.

The Arctic apple, which has been genetically modified to turn brown, has also attracted attention since it came on the market in 2017.

The Lucy Rose and Lucy Glo will face increasing competition from these other apple innovations with unique functions. Consumers may not always buy apples based on brand, but they may be willing to try a new variety that offers both crispness and taste, especially if they have heard about it beforehand. Two million boxes of Cosmic Crisp apples are expected to be sold this year, against 450,000 in 2019, so aggressive marketing of the new variety and some positive consumer feedback have probably had an impact.

The demand for the new Lucy apples may jump because of the low availability after the most recently sold harvest. The unique nature of the red meat can lead the consumer to give it a try. While shoppers are waiting for the 2020 harvest, other newer apple varieties appear on the market – including the Envy, Juici, Koru, Opal, Piñata, Rave, Rockit, RubyFrost, SugarBee and SweeTango – and only curiosity can make the fresh apple per capita the population is stimulating consumption this year.

If this is the case, it may be time for researchers to focus on other popular types of fruit that are under threat. Banana stocks are threatened by a fungus that is spreading in South America and the availability of orange is experiencing problems due to drought, fires, citrus green and other diseases. The USDA has recently developed new types of spinach and strawberries, so it is possible that the agency may work with the product industry to help ensure the delivery of fruit and vegetables that may be in difficulty.