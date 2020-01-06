Loading...

Does your Apple Watch remind you to breathe? You’re not alone. People around the world are interrupted by the Apple Watch, which reminds them to breathe every day – even if they are already breathing. So what gives?

Does Apple Watch detect stress?

One of the most common misconceptions about Breathe alerts is that they are related to stress. The idea is that the Apple Watch detects when you need to take advice from Taylor Swift and calm down.

How would it work exactly? The confusion concerns the detection of the heart rate. Apple Watch measures your current heart rate every few minutes (and more frequently when recording workouts). It also records this data to create a trend line for your average heart rate.

But the Apple Watch doesn’t assume that a sudden change in heart rate is related to stress. It can use this data to provide useful information about heart health!

It would be a nice feature if the Apple Watch could really distinguish uninvited stress from intentional exercise or other real scenarios that cause your heart rate to increase.

Full disclosure: I didn’t tell my mom that it was a coincidence the first time she told me that her Apple Watch reminded her to breathe after a stressful meeting. His enthusiasm was too much. I don’t think she reads my work.

But i’m already breathing

Okay, but what if you are already breathing? I understand perfectly. Me too. Not at all when it comes to the Apple Watch.

It has sensors that detect when you are training, and it can even detect a sudden fall and call emergency services if you do not respond. The Apple Watch, however, does not measure how long you can hold your breath – at least not yet.

What is Breathe?

So maybe the Apple Watch wants you to calm down, not just when you’re restless.

Apple includes an app called Breathe that introduces Apple Watch users to guided meditation. An animated flower grows and shrinks gently in seconds. The app asks you to take a deep breath and hold it when the flow increases, then exhale when the flower shrinks.

Frankly, it’s fascinating. Just talking about it is soothing. There are even Apple Watch faces dedicated to the app and its visuals – not to mention this 10-hour YouTube video of the animation, which has been viewed nearly 15,000 times.

Breathe is also customizable so that each session is not necessarily the same. You can set the number of breaths per minute to adjust the duration of each deep breath, the duration of the session before starting and whether or not the application remembers the duration of your last session.

At the end of the meditation session, the Breathe app will also display your current heart rate. Ideally, it’s lower than when you started, but that’s not the main purpose of the app.

Using the Breathe app doesn’t just help you collect your thoughts and focus on what’s important to you. The Apple Health app on the iPhone can record data from meditation sessions with a metric called Mindful Minutes.

This helps you understand whether guided meditation helps you sleep, eat healthier, or remind you to exercise.

Remember to breathe

Meditation, great, but what about those nagging alerts? You can reduce the number of meditation reminders you receive or turn off Breathe notifications completely.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap Breathing on the My Watch tab, and then tap Breathing reminders.

If you like the idea of ​​guided meditation but the Breathing reminders stress you out, you can only get one reminder per day. If you have already registered a session, you will not receive an alert that day.

Breathing reminders also wait for times when no movement or exercise is detected so that you don’t catch up at the wrong time, although your mileage may vary.

You can also deactivate or send notifications to the Notification Center (swipe down from the watch face to access it) by swiping to the left and pressing the “…” button on the alert.

Do you want to go nuclear on Breathe? Take a deep breath, press the digital crown on your Apple Watch, then press and hold the green flower icon on the Breathe app (or swipe left if you’re in list mode) to remove the Breathe app. You can still add it from the App Store on Apple Watch.

Breathtaking memes

If you are still reading this or scrolling down this story, you have discovered my motivation for writing this piece in the first place.

I love learning how people use Apple Watch, so I’m constantly looking for ways for ordinary people to experience it. This research, especially on Twitter, has pointed to a meme over and over, and the Apple’s Breathe app on the Apple Watch is at the center.

Check an Apple Watch alert for a new message and desperately realize it’s just a Breathe reminder.

Just search on Twitter for “Apple Watch vibrates to breathe” to see what I mean. There are probably earlier examples of this based on when the Breathe app was introduced, but my quick search dates back to this March 2017 tweet that matches the criteria:

when my Apple Watch vibrates it makes me think I have a text but when I check it it tells me to breathe

– Maddie (@maddielroberts) March 8, 2017

Then in June 2017:

When my Apple Watch vibrates and I think I have a text message… .but it just tells me to breathe 😒

– adri (@adrianauribe_) June 3, 2017

Followed by a similar tweet for July, August and September 2017.

Many people turn to Twitter to publicly declare that they will not breathe in defiance of their Apple Watch, but closer inspection usually reveals additional tweets that suggest that they actually continued to breathe.

Whenever my Apple Watch vibrates to remind me to breathe, my immediate reaction is “I won’t do it.”

– Ashley Mateo (@ashleymateo) June 30, 2017

Okay, these are just fun. But seriously, many people are misled by the Breathe alerts on the Apple Watch.

Remember those original tweets from 2017? There was one a month for a while, and then they disappeared. Seems normal.

Fast forward to, say, 2020, and there have already been almost 20 tweets with the same message. We are not even in a week in the new year, people.

There is something different in the current series of tweets, however. In the true sense of a modern meme, these tweets don’t seem to be entirely original and organic.

I’m not saying that foreign robots or an international propaganda plan is at stake here, but most of these tweets are copied and pasted in the same format – down to the same four-letter word that begins with an explicit reaction. I won’t include the wrong words in case my mom actually reads my work, but again, see for yourself.

Last year alone, there were too many tweets to count that matched the search criteria. It is possible that people individually experience the same disappointment individually, or perhaps that the meme is really a somewhat meta quest for likes and retweets.

All I know is that something changed between 2017 and 2020 – probably the growing popularity of the Apple Watch – and something that was tweeted several times a year is now a daily meme.

Finding the deeper meaning of all of this will require more meditation. For now, don’t forget to breathe, people.

