Apple’s appeal for VirnetX retrial rejected by the US Court of Appeals

Today brings further development in the never-ending patent dispute between Apple and VirnetX. Reuters reports that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has rejected Apple’s offer for a repeat trial.

In a November ruling, a three-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a jury’s calculation that Apple should pay damages of $ 503 million for infringement of VirnetX patents. This part of the judgment was a win for Apple, but it wasn’t all good news.

In a partial victory for VirnetX, the Federal Circuit adopted a jury decision that Apple had infringed two VirnetX patents for security communications technology. Apple asked the judges to reconsider this part of the judgment, but the US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the motion today.

Apple and VirnetX are still waiting for details on how to recalculate the damage in the first part of this lawsuit. The Texan judge must decide whether a new compensation procedure should be carried out or whether the damage should be recalculated without having to carry out a compensation procedure. VirnetX has argued that its damage is justified because Apple has sold more than 400 million devices that violated the patent.

The long-standing patent dispute between VirnetX and Apple has continued in several cases since 2010. The case in question was originally brought to trial in 2018 and is just one of several lawsuits that VirnetX has filed for alleged patent infringement against Apple.

Apple has appealed almost every decision in the VirnetX case, claiming that VirnetX “is constantly pushing the boundaries and demanding more and more.”

