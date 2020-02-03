Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best earbuds you can buy, but for all the wrong reasons

Regular readers will know that I have tested many ear plugs lately. Although my daily drivers are a few Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, I also use the WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earphones from Sony and the Echo Buds from Amazon with built-in Alexa, both with mixed results. They are good, but both have peculiarities that make them less than ideal.

So much so that I noticed that I was going back to the Liberty 2 Pro tops.

That brings me to the Apple AirPods Pro tops.

AirPods Pro tops seem to sell like hot cakes, or perhaps that should be changed to sales like AirPods Pro tops, where Apple can’t get a set for me for nearly a month. However, I left and talked to a few people who went out and talked to other people, and I managed to have a set delivered overnight.

They arrived, I removed them from their packaging and within five minutes I was convinced that they are the best earplugs that can be bought with money.

Sounds good right? That’s not it.

Let me explain.

Let’s start from the beginning. The AirPods Pro are Apple’s noise-canceling version of the AirPods. They are smaller and slimmer than the AirPods, and come with an even heavier $ 249 price tag.

There is my first problem. $ 249 is a lot of money for a set of earplugs. They don’t have to be good for that kind of money, they have to be almost perfect.

And they are almost perfect.

Simple touches such as the Transparency mode (with which the outside sound comes in, making it feel like you’re not wearing earplugs) that turn on automatically when you have a button and noise reduction when you add the second are welcome. And these functions work and work perfectly.

But still, $ 249 is a lot of cash, especially if you take into account other things that I will come back to later.

But it is worth noting that when people are willing to spend such a large amount of money on earplugs that work well, it shows how fierce competition has become.

The AirPods Pro are also beautifully designed. Small, sleek, comfortable, have great audio output and at the same time do a magical task to shut out the rest of the world, and are incredibly easy to use. Everything from the initial setup to operating the buttons is simply amazingly wonderful. The clicker for operating different modes is brilliant and so much better than the touchpad that other companies seem to use. It offers all tangible feedback from a button, without being a button.

After playing with awkward touch pads for a while, Apple’s solution is like a breath of fresh air.

That brings me to another problem. No other company can compete with Apple in this area because no other company can build support for its product directly into the iOS platform. No apps are needed for the AirPods Pro and there is no difficult linking process. You bring the cover to the iPhone, open it, and the buttons and cover are automatically connected, complete with cool graphics.

It’s that simple, because everything needed to support AirPods is built into hundreds of millions of iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

It is game over for the other players in the field of earbuds. Just as Apple gave its apps an advantage over other apps in the App Store, Apple has given itself an enormous ecosystem benefit. And I doubt that this is the last area that Apple builds an advantage for itself in iOS.

And this makes me very uncomfortable.

Perhaps it’s time for the Bluetooth stack to get an upgrade that allows more modern earbud features, because my tests show that earphones and headphones that rely on an app offer a poor user experience compared to what Apple can offer.

Of course, this allows Apple to make an exceptionally remarkable product, but others cannot compete, so the price will always be what Apple believes.

It is a closed ecosystem. Apple leaves others a toe in the garden, but the good things it keeps for itself.

Then there is the hardware. Beautiful in almost every way, comfortable to wear, flawless in the way it works.

But also deeply limited in how long they will last. After two years, original AirPods owners began to report that the battery life was only a few minutes, but you might be lucky and get three or more years or proper use. But don’t hesitate, these are disposable items and dropping the $ 250 memory on the earplugs can still be quite lively by the time they start giving you problems.

Let us assume that in the worst case, they will last for a few years, then the AirPods Pro will cost you $ 125 a year, or about two dollars fifty a week. I let you choose whether you think that is a good value or not.

But do not doubt it, it is unlikely that you will pass it on to someone unless the border melts away quickly and you get rid of it.

Apple is replacing the batteries for $ 150, but that’s a lot of cash and a significant portion of the cost of an outright replacement, so I wonder how many of them will go to Apple to repair them.

Forget trying not to fix them yourself, because you will fail and get a lot of bits. I understand that it is difficult to create something that is so small and integrated yet can keep it repairable, but the short lifespan, combined with zero recoverability, makes the AirPods Pro and AirPods, along with any other product in this category – a crime against mother nature.

So yes, the AirPods Pro is great. They have the feeling of not wearing earplugs. I have never liked the first generation of AirPods – they just wouldn’t stay in my ears – but this is something that I can wear comfortably for hours and get to the point where I forget they’re in my ear openings.

But they are also an abomination. The limited service life and zero recoverability are difficult to swallow. The price is amazing. The fact that they rely on so much support in iOS that other manufacturers do not have access is also worrying because it gives Apple such a head start on all competition.

So yes, AirPods Pro is the best, but for all the wrong reasons.

