Apple won 5 times the decade and not 5 times

Apple is never far from the news, whether it's about releasing a new product, holding one of its long-awaited events, setting a new trend, or discussing future plans for industry insiders. A company known as Apple will certainly achieve more than a few wins over a 10-year period, but with those wins there will inevitably be some losses.

Here we are going to look at what could be considered Apple's greatest triumphs, in addition to the things that did not turn out as expected. Whatever the believers say, Apple is not perfect; but if it does things well, things will get really good.

For the sake of fairness, we are going to follow every win with a loss, so no matter which side you come – Apple is the best! No, Apple is the worst! – there is something for everyone.

Win: big piles of money

On more than one occasion, Apple has taken the title of & # 39; the world's most valuable public company. In 2018, it even became the first to reach a value of $ 1 trillion. More recently, in early 2019, it outperformed Microsoft and Amazon in the race to the top with a market value of $ 821 billion, leaving Microsoft behind with a meager $ 805 billion. The three companies have consistently swapped positions.

In addition, Apple's huge cash reserves, which amount to no less than $ 250 billion, have repeatedly been the most cash-rich company there has been in recent years. The challenger in this space is Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which Apple pushed aside in August to grab the title. Whether it is first, second or third in one of these races doesn't really matter. No matter how you look at it, Apple doesn't get hungry easily.

Loss: taxes, lawsuits and fines

Apple says it is the largest taxpayer in the world and hands over $ 35 billion in three years; but that has not prevented it from receiving a number of hefty tax bills outside of this. In 2016, the European Union said it had to pay $ 15 billion in taxes, plus another $ 1.4 billion in interest. It has also fought against several lawsuits, the most recent of which with Qualcomm, a fight that covered a rumor that the amount would be up to $ 6 billion. Other situations, such as the e-book antitrust case in 2014, resulted in lower but still significant – $ 540 million in this case – fines that Apple had to pay.

But as we have just demonstrated, it can afford it.

Win: the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch that you can buy. Of course, I sound like a broken record saying this; But it is a fact. Nothing else comes close to the available speed, refinement, design, software, health tracking or adjustment. The look is wrongly offended, and always raised question marks about whether someone really needs a smartwatch; but it is a fact that Apple was right from the start.

Introduced in April 2015, it is only refined and improved using the available technology and techniques. Apple has not (yet) had to reinvent the Apple Watch, because it has been successful from the start. Trends matter on smartphones, but not so much on smartwatches, where we benefit from familiarity with software and daily use. It is arguably the best Apple product of the past decade.

Loss: Antennagate

Has Apple made a bad product in the last 10 years? Not really; but it has made some serious mistakes. It was hard to choose between the unbridled keyboard problems with MacBook computers in recent years, and the so-called Antennagate, which eventually won because it cost Apple money and the phase & # 39; You hold it wrong & # 39; gave birth.

The metal casing of the iPhone 4 and visible antenna lines caused a problem where the device lost the signal if your hand was in contact with the phone in some way. It was not the first phone that experienced the problem; but the iPhone 4 was hugely popular in a very short time, and time has made it easy to forget the amount of hype on the phone.

Antennagate was such a & # 39; n problem that Steve Jobs organized a small press meeting in July 2010 to address the situation. In the end, it handed out free bumper cases to angry owners and also settled a class action lawsuit.

Win: the iPad

Hands up who cared about tablets before the iPad? Nobody right? It arrived in early 2010 and there are clear similarities between it and the Apple Watch. Not everyone was a fan of the iPad at the release, but it has become the only tablet that you should really consider buying. It has niche use cases, is not for everyone and has remained largely unchanged in its overall design since its launch. But the impact is considerable and tablets remain one of the most successful new products from Apple in the last 10 years.

Loss: lose the iPhone 4

Whoopsie. If you forget your phone somewhere, this is an inconvenience; but when an Apple engineer forgets a prototype of an iPhone 4 in a bar, it becomes a legend. Why? Because the phone was found and then sold to the Gizmodo technical site, which told a story about the device before it was released. The whole situation became very sour and eventually resulted in a criminal investigation. Not a good day for Gizmodo or Apple, and certainly not for the engineer who lost the phone; but the iPhone 4 became hugely successful.

Win: iPhone X

After a period of design stagnation, the iPhone X has taken Apple back to the forefront of design, material use, and strengthened its reputation as a premium device maker. The almost complete screen experience was groundbreaking, the motion controls worked seamlessly and are still the best available, while Apple has encouraged its legions of developers to use the new screen type as quickly as possible. Consistent, stylish, desirable and immediately recognizable, the iPhone X was an Apple product through and through.

Loss: draft wilderness years and questionable decisions

After the iPhone 6, Apple struggled with design. The iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 were all boring and repeated a stagnant formula that others had surpassed. It is probably no coincidence that this happened a few years after the sad death of Steve Jobs, when the company adjusted and took the time to find its way. This eventually happened with the iPhone X.

In addition, the introduction of the notch on the iPhone X, along with the removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, has triggered a trend that is seen throughout the industry. Neither has won many fans, and the benefits – most of which are related to the internal design of the phone and the technical limitations of the day – do not resonate with the person who just wants to use a wired headset.

Win: AirPods

What? Are AirPods a victory? Oh yeah. Now go outside and see how many AirPods you find in your ears and then count the number of competing real wireless headphones that you see. It is probably a very one-sided struggle. The unusual design stands out, but the real win for Apple is the ease of connection that happens seamlessly, and the almost universal comfort of the headphones. That is before we talk about the compact housing, the excellent battery life and the strong sound quality. Yes, you can joke about what they look like, but you can't argue about the ubiquity and how they have introduced so much in the fun of wireless audio on the go.

Loss: processor limitation

A situation that could have been avoided by being more transparent, Apple was caught using software to slow down older iPhone models with small capacity batteries, something called performance management; but most people saw it as a way to push them into an early upgrade.

Apple eventually wrote a long explanatory article about why it felt the need to slow down older phones – it's all about aging batteries and preventing the phone from turning off without warning – but it was too little, too late. The damage has been done. Since then it has become more open about the practice, but that did not prevent it from being fined $ 5.7 million in Italy for not informing consumers.

This is not an exhaustive list. Apple has won many times and lost just as much. Whether it's a $ 52,000 computer, $ 400 wheels, the spread of dongles, keyboards that don't always do what you want, privacy concerns and more, Apple's opponents are right and point them out. On the other hand, the hardware is usually excellent, and products are incredibly easy to recommend.

We wonder what this list will look like in 2030?

