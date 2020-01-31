Apple Wireless Charger makes sense, even if it’s not AirPower

Earlier this week it was reported that an Apple charger could still come, despite the AirPower debacle.

Some said this was not a great idea. They all reminded Apple that it didn’t do what it originally promised: a single charging mat that you could use to charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch by placing it anywhere on the device. In comparison, an ordinary wireless charger would be a huge climb – and what good does it do if everyone makes it …?

I can understand this perspective.

For you and me, the AirPower story is both well known and well known. I mean it was featured in an Apple Keynote! It’s immensely embarrassing to admit that wireless charging doesn’t work, and then to admit that the company didn’t do it. And then, just when everyone forgot it, does Apple come and announce an ordinary charger? I can absolutely understand the arguments that would be stupid to do.

But you and I live in a tech bubble. The typical iPhone owner doesn’t have one. You don’t see any Apple keynotes. You don’t read Apple blogs. You have never heard of AirPower.

For them, they go to an Apple store and buy an iPhone, an AirPod or an Apple Watch. The seller asks them if they want an Apple charger. If you don’t have one, you will probably say yes.

Even if the Apple wireless charger is an ordinary one, it is sold.

If Apple can get something special out of it – such as charging an Apple Watch on the main pad – this is considered something cool. Even if it’s nothing more than the standard Watch charging puck hidden beneath the surface, the magnet helps you to position it correctly. Hell, even a nicely designed charger with an Apple Watch pop-up puck is considered cool if it bears an Apple logo.

I think it makes perfect sense for Apple to launch a wireless charger. We may think it’s embarrassing, but 99% of Apple customers won’t.

