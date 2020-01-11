Apple will replace some iPhone batteries for free

Loading...

If you bought an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR battery cover between January and October 2019 and it sucks, good news! Apple has just launched a program that will replace it for free.

The program is called Smart Battery Replacement and is presented by Apple on its website. If the battery doesn’t charge when you plug it in, or if the iPhone doesn’t charge at all, you can have it replaced by Apple (or an Apple-approved service provider).

“Apple has found that some smart battery cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues,” the website says. “This is not a security issue, and Apple or an Apple-authorized service provider will replace the eligible battery compartments for free.”

Apple said the issue was not security-related and the exchange would be free. Considering that the cases are available for retail at $ 129, that’s a big plus.

The website further notes that Apple “may limit the repair to the original country or region of purchase”. So if you’ve taken big steps after buying the malfunctioning battery compartment, you should call Apple.

The company also found that this issue does not change the timing of the Smart Battery Case warranty, but repairs to this particular issue will not be made until two years after “the device was first retailed.” This means that you have until January 2021 to have a repair carried out.

Also worth mentioning: Apple has confirmed that all faulty battery compartments are “disposed of in an environmentally sound way”. Isn’t that nice?

