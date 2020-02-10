Apple will publish more detailed financial reports in Ireland after a thorough review

According to a new report from the Irish Times this week, Apple should make its finances in Ireland a little more transparent. The report states that Apple has changed its operating status in Ireland and is now required to file full annual accounts.

This happened after the EU decided that Apple’s agreement with Ireland was illegal and ordered the company to pay $ 14.3 billion in after-tax. Apple and Ireland have appealed the verdict, but no decision has yet been taken.

The background story, as we explained earlier:

Apple has sold all sales across the EU through its European headquarters in Ireland. Apple probably chose the location because the country already had an extremely low corporate tax rate of only 12.5% ​​compared to other EU countries and the Irish government continued to sweeten the deal with special regulations, which meant that the iPhone manufacturer paid even less.

The EU decided that these agreements were illegal. The Irish government was found to be violating the law, not Apple, but since the agreement was not lawful, it meant Apple owed the taxes that should have been levied.

When both parties filed an appeal, it was agreed that Apple would deposit the amount into an escrow account where it will be kept until the appeal is filed.

Much of it was made possible by Apple’s “perpetual” status in Ireland. This week’s report from The Irish Times explains that this meant that Apple “did not have to file public accounts in Ireland to question the fact that some paid an effective tax rate of less than 1 percent. “

But now Apple has updated the status of its six Irish companies to “limited”. This means that the company must submit full annual reports detailing sales, taxes, profits, and cash on hand. It is unclear whether Apple has been asked to make this change or has taken the initiative.

You can read the full report at The Irish Times.

Thanks Scott!

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7MMICBAFRs [/ embed]