Apple will close all retail stores and offices in China by February 9 due to corona virus

Apple announced earlier this morning that it will close all Chinese mainland retail stores and corporate offices as a precaution, as it is currently corona viruses.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said his thoughts were with those affected and his decision to temporarily close deals was based on the latest advice from health professionals.

Although all retail stores are temporarily closed, Apple’s online store continues to operate, so Chinese Apple customers can continue to shop online and contact online support in the meantime.

It’s possible that February 9 may be extended, but Apple has previously announced that.

In its quarterly earnings statement, Apple stated that it was not clear what impact the corona virus would have on its business. The company announced an above-average range of expected sales for the next quarter to account for potentially lower mainland revenue.

