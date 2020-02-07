Apple Watches outsource Swiss timepieces? It’s complicated.

Horologists, do not fear.

On Wednesday, consulting firm Strategy Analytics reported that Apple Watches had sold out the entire Swiss Watch industry by 10 million units in 2019. Tim Cook himself boasted about Apple’s dominance over the traditional watch market in 2018. However, the latest data (and that specific figure of 10 million) gave rise to speculation from many about how much Apple those elite watchmakers, the Swiss, had disturbed.

But the story is of course more complicated than that – because ‘Swiss watches’ is a very broad term.

Apple does not release its sales figures, but to determine how many smart watches the company is swinging, Strategy Analytics used a “hybrid method of financial analysis and surveyed data from suppliers”. It turned out that the sales of Apple Watch increased by 36 percent between 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, sales of all Swiss watches decreased by 13 percent in the same timeframe.

“There is definitely a combination of both continuing strong growth for the Apple Watch, and continuing declines for Swiss watches taking place here,” Steven Waltzer, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, told Mashable.

Apple’s dominance seems like a surprising truth, because it means that a technology company and newcomer in the watch room dominates over powerful older brands.

The complicating factor in the comparison as a whole is that “Swiss watches” is a diverse category: it refers to playful plastic samples for less than $ 100 and precious metal jewelry that goes for tens of thousands of dollars.

As retailer analyst Sucharita Kodali of Forrester has noted, data show that sales of Swiss watches are falling around or below the same price, such as the more consumer-friendly Swatch or Tag Heuer. But luxury brands such as Rolex or Patek Philippe are doing just as well or better than in the past. Apple Watch may compete with some Swiss watches, but that does not mean that it is overriding Rolex.

“The data above shows that the greatest competition lies in the statistics of the lower watches,” said Kodali. “I think in the top segment nobody sees Rolex and Apple Watches as replacements. But do people see Swatch and Apple Watch as a replacement? Probably.”

Waltzer agreed that this is most likely the case. But also said that the breadth of the category also increased the impact of Apple on it.

“It is true that the markets for these two very different types of timepieces are unique,” Waltzer said. “The sale of the Apple Watch certainly competes with the cannibalization of the sale of traditional wrist watches to a certain extent, because consumers want to digitize and connect their wrist clothing.”

Another problem when comparing the sale of Apple Watches with all Swiss Watches is that Apple Watches naturally sell the luxury items: many more people can afford an Apple Watch than a Patek Philippe.

“It looks more like an Xbox than a Maserati,” Kodali said of the Apple Watch in response to Mashable’s question whether she thought it was competing with beautiful watches as a status symbol. “(It’s) nice to have, but you don’t have to be in the 0.1% to pay one.”

Thanks to technology, Swiss watchmakers can get into trouble. But the one percent of that market? Same as always, they are doing fine.

