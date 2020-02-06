Apple Watch with Touch ID from the patent application

An Apple Watch with a touch ID sensor has been on the wish list of many people for some time. A new Apple patent application published today shows that Apple is at least considering the idea.

A similar patent follows for embedding a Touch ID sensor in an iPhone power switch.

The iPhone application was created in 2015 and granted in 2017, while the Apple Watch application was submitted in November 2018 and only released today.

The patent is written in the usual broad and vague language.

An electronic watch includes a case that defines a side surface of the electronic watch, a transparent cover that is coupled to the case and defines a front face of the electronic watch, an image sensor element, and a crown that extends from the side of the case and defines one imaging surface. The crown may include a light directing feature configured to direct an image of an object that is in contact with the imaging surface onto the imaging element.

It will be a little more specific later.

The features that are analyzed may include features of a user’s skin (e.g., fingerprints, hair follicles) or any other optically recognizable feature, texture, surface irregularity, image, or the like of an object. In this way, the device can respond to skin (e.g. the skin of a finger or a hand of a user), a pen, a gloved finger or another suitable object with optically recognizable features. As used herein, analysis of an image by an image sensor and / or other components of an electronic device may relate to analysis of a stored image (e.g., the stored multi-dimensional array, which may be digital photography or video).

However, the patent images illustrate the consideration that the Digital Crown could read a fingerprint and compare it with a stored image that also functions as a touch ID sensor.

There are currently two ways to unlock an Apple Watch: enter a PIN on the touchscreen or unlock your iPhone, which will also unlock the paired watch. An Apple Watch with Touch ID is more practical than both.

There have also been suggestions that Apple intends to return to Touch ID in the future, either with a sensor embedded under the display or on the on / off switch.

