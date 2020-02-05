Apple Watch: This is how you can view your training history and trends

Curious about where to find all the workouts you recorded with Apple Watch? Read on to learn how to view your Apple Watch training history on both your wearable and iPhone.

Tracking workouts with Apple Watch records a lot of useful activity and health data. The Apple Watch only shows the details of the workouts for the current day. However, in the Activity app on iPhone, you can view the full workout history, workout trends, and more.

Apple Watch: How to view your workout history

On the Apple Watch

Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch to see your daily workout history Swipe or scroll all the way down Tap your saved workouts to view all the data

This is how it looks on the Apple Watch:

Now you can see all the recorded data (iPhone offers more, see below). Swipe or scroll down to see more.

On the iPhone

Open the activity app on your iPhone to see the full workout history The Today view is displayed by default Tap the month in the upper left corner to view training results from the past weeks, months, and years. Tap a day and swipe down to see your workouts Select a workout to view your time, calories burned, average heart rate, heart rate recovery, weather, and a map Alternatively, you can tap Training tab At the bottom of the activity app you will see a list of only your workouts Don’t forget to check that out Trends tab to see how your various metrics change over time

Note: When viewing the heart rate average of recorded workouts on iPhone, swipe right to left to view your heart rate recovery data.

Here’s what these steps look like on iPhone:

Swipe down any day to view your workouts, or use the Workouts tab in the Activity app.

This is how the “Workouts” and “Trends” tabs look:

