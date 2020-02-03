Apple Watch Series 5 hits an all-time low on the iPad Pro

Best deals on Monday include the Apple Watch Series 5, starting at $ 355, and discounts for the iPad Pro and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 hits new highs

Amazon offers various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models from $ 355, delivers a $ 44 discount and marks new Amazon lows. If you are interested in high-end configurations, you can save a lot of money with Amazon Up to $ 250 discount Stainless steel, Milanese Loop and other cellular offerings. Check out the entire sale here.

Use your savings wisely and get an additional Apple Watch band. There are many options that you can find in our overview from $ 5, Here you will find all of our top offers. We also have a number of notable offerings for Apple Buy bands from Best Buy.

Almost all Apple iPad Pros save up to $ 199

Amazon is currently taking Up to $ 199 discount Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with entry-level models and high-end configurations that match our previous mentions from ab $ 675 for the 64 GB 11-inch model. These deals are also linked to vacation discounts and some of the best we’ve seen in months. Apple’s latest iteration of the iPad Pro offers a list of tempting features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display with True Tone and Wide Color support. You can use up to 10 hours of battery life throughout the day, enjoy the 12 megapixel camera and use FaceID.

Take $ 300 from various 16-inch MacBook Pro models

Amazon offers the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.6 GHz / 16 GB / 512 GB $ 2,099, Upgrade to the 2.3 GHz / 16 GB / 1 TB i9 model for $ 2,499, This is a $ 300 saving in both cases and a return to our previous mention in January. Both offers are currently being coordinated at B & H. The 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple is equipped with a completely revised “Magic” keyboard and a larger 3072 × 1920 display. This model has 512 GB of SSD storage. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16 GB RAM and a redesigned touch bar with physical escape and power buttons. You can find more details in our practical overview.

