Apple Watch rescues Brazilian after heart alert leads to life-threatening tachycardia

We are only a few days away from the New Year and the Apple Watch is already known to have saved lives. Talk about new year, new you! Jorge Freire Jr. was on his way home when his Apple Watch alerted him to a high heart rate. It turned out to be tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder that can lead to heart failure, stroke, or even death.

Freire shared his story about how his Apple Watch came to his rescue this week:

I was returning from São Paulo when my Apple Watch started to buzz. I check the message, which said “Your heart rate is over 140 for more than 10 minutes” or something.

When I checked the Heart Rate application, the surprise: 170 BPM. Since I was just taking a walk, there was no way my heart rate would be this high.

I went home and lay down for half an hour to see if my heart rate would return to normal. It stabilized at 160 BPM, I had a tachycardia.

I ran to the emergency room. When I showed my heart beat on the watch to the hospital staff, they immediately sent me for a checkup. My blood pressure was super high and I did have tachycardia. This little watch was 100% correct.

What is tachycardia? The Mayo Clinic describes the heart condition as occurring when the heart beats faster than it should at rest.

It is normal for your heart rate to increase during exercise or as a physiological response to stress, trauma or illness (sinus tachycardia). But in tachycardia (tak-ih-KAHR-dee-uh), the heart beats faster than normal in the upper or lower chambers of the heart or both at rest.

Your heart rate is controlled by electrical signals sent through the heart tissue. Tachycardia occurs when a heart abnormality produces rapid electrical signals that accelerate the heart rate, which is normally around 60 to 100 beats per minute at rest.

The Mayo Clinic says that the heart condition can sometimes cause no symptoms or complications, but sudden cardiac arrest is a common risk when left untreated. In other words, it’s not something I want to leave to chance.

Freire concludes that the Apple Watch Series 5 saved him after his doctor was able to treat his heart disease with medication.

Jump to the end of the story: after doing all the exams, there was no sign of a heart attack. The doctor prescribed medication to lower my heart rate and I have been fine ever since. I have a series of tests that I have to do to check what went wrong. The doctors thought it was probably the stress of the end of the year, the anxiety and my stubbornness of not taking my high blood pressure medications properly.

I can say that the Apple Watch saved me. I didn’t feel anything and I could have spent hours with this tachycardia, which could have let you know what …

Because of this episode, I highly recommend everyone to use this gadget. It could mean the difference between life and death. No kidding. And since the ECG function has not yet been released in Brazil, I hope it will arrive soon.

I thank both the doctors and Apple.

And thanks to Apple for doing it. Jorge Freire Jr. did receive an email response from Apple CEO Tim Cook after expressing his gratitude:

