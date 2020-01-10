Apple Watch fall detection sends paramedics to rescue when San Francisco e-biker is hit in car

Loading...

For most of us, fall detection on the Apple Watch is a feature we hope we never will need. For William Bout, a designer based in San Francisco, functionality on newer Apple watches is essential.

Bout was knocked out when a car hit them during their morning commute to work this week. Fortunately, Apple Watch’s fall detection feature was activated and automatically dialed emergency services to call for help.

I was hit by a car this morning on my way to work. I don’t have many memories of the event, but the Apple Watch automatically called 911 (I was oblivious) and the paramedics were in minutes. The technology is really amazing sometimes.

A remarkable result of a terrifying situation that no one wants to experience. We wish William a speedy recovery (and good luck with the repair of electric bikes).

Apple Watch Series 4 and later versions include a built-in fall detection feature. It is disabled by default if you are under 65, but anyone can activate it from the Watch app on the iPhone.

The feature works by intelligently detecting when a sudden fall occurs, automatically calling emergency services if the person does not dismiss the alert within one minute of their fall. If the contact details of the person to contact in case of emergency are entered, this contact will be notified by SMS and a map of the location of the watch at the time of autumn.

Emergency calls require a nearby iPhone or cell phone plan activated on Apple Watch.

Calling emergency services isn’t just a feature of Apple Watch when you’re out of service. Pressing and holding the side button can also call emergency services and let your emergency contact know if you need help.

The Apple Watch Series 5 also adds international emergency calls:

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) can call local emergency services when you are in another country or region. When you make an SOS emergency call abroad, your watch connects to local emergency services, but it does not send your location or an SMS to your emergency contacts. In some countries and regions, international emergency calls work even if you have not set up cellular service on the watch. Find out which countries and regions are supported.

Just like when you use Emergency SOS in your country or region of origin, your iPhone must be nearby if your Apple Watch Series 5 is not a cellular model.

