Apple Watch Connected offers real rewards for gym workouts

Apple has announced a new incentive program for gym enthusiasts. The Apple Watch Connected program allows you to earn real rewards in four gym chains for achieving your fitness goals, with tracking provided by the watch.

Rewards vary: discounts on gym membership fees, Nike and Apple gift cards, charitable donations – and even reimbursement of the cost of your Apple Watch…

As TechCrunch reports, this is an extension of GymKit technology that allows you to wirelessly pair your Apple Watch with fitness equipment to accurately record your workouts.

Wrist fitness trackers tend to do a good job when exercising outdoors. For those who are glued to the gym equipment, however, things get more difficult. GPS can’t really do its job of detecting distances, and machines like the elliptical tend to be even more delicate.

The latest generations of Apple Watch and WatchOS have worked to bridge the gap, with more sophisticated training detection and the addition of GymKit in 2017 […]

This week, the company goes even further by partnering with the gyms themselves. The new Apple Watch Connected program will be launched with four partners. It’s a fairly diverse quartet, from old school to boutique, including Orangetheory, Basecamp, YMCA and Crunch Fitness.

Each gym is free to set their own fitness goals, but the idea is that they are personalized for each member and intended to be challenging but realistic.

Gyms can also choose their own awards. Here is what is available from each of the first four partners:

Crunch: discount on gym fees, up to $ 300 over two years

Orangetheory: Nike and Apple gift cards

YMCA: Contributions to community initiatives

Basecamp: recover the cost of the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Most programs will require GymKit compatible equipment, and Apple clearly hopes this will be a way to stimulate interest in the platform and thereby encourage gyms to go on board – as well as sell more Apple watches. , of course. However, gymnasiums are also free to use the logs generated by the machines themselves.

GymKit debuted in the United States in 2017 in New York, after its initial launch in Australia and the United Kingdom. It has since been deployed by Technogym, Life Fitness and others.

