Apple Watch alerts popular YouTuber to tachycardia caused by dehydration and stress

YouTuber Joel Telling attributes Apple Watch’s alert to a high heart rate. Dire says his Apple Watch informed him that his heart rate had exceeded 120 beats per minute for more than 10 minutes, prompting him to see a doctor.

Following the Apple Watch notification, Telling went to the emergency room, where doctors determined he had tachycardia. The Mayo Clinic describes tachycardia as the fact that your heart beats faster than it should at rest. It’s normal for your heart rate to increase during exercise or stress, but tachycardia occurs when it happens during rest.

According to Telling, the doctors performed a series of tests that showed no pulmonary embolism or irregular heart activity. The most likely cause of tachycardia, says Telling, was “stress and dehydration from recent trips”. He received fluids in the hospital and his heart rate then returned to normal levels.

In Telling’s situation, his Apple Watch alerted him to a high heart rate, easy to treat and with no long-term effects. Thanks to Apple Watch, he was able to request rapid emergency care, which shows just how powerful the passive health monitoring features of the device are. The Mayo Clinic points out that tachycardia can lead to heart failure, stroke, or even death.

The Apple Watch allows you to set a “high heart rate” notification threshold. When you do this, your Apple Watch sends a push notification when it detects a heart rate above this threshold for a period of 10 minutes of inactivity. Here’s how to customize your high and low heart rate alerts for Apple Watch:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Tap the My Watch tab, then tap Heart. Tap High Heart Rate, then choose a BPM. Tap Low Heart Rate, then choose a BPM.

Telling runs a popular YouTube channel where he is known as the “Nerd of 3D Printing”. Discover more stories about Apple Watch health in our full guide here.

It was fun last night. It’s me in the ER because of the tachycardia, with a pulse over 120 bpm. Heart tests are fun. pic.twitter.com/rYR8Ctfqn4

– Joel Telling – 3D printing nerd (@joeltelling) January 13, 2020

