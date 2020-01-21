Apple vs. Williams case will be revolutionary for anyone who wins

The battle between Apple and Williams will be a revolutionary affair, no matter which side wins. This is the view of a prominent California employment lawyer, who said that the dispute between Apple and the engineer who led the development of the A-series chip could be based on delicate details.

It all depends on the extent to which Gerard Williams III has extended the protection offered by California law…

Context

Yesterday we summarized the story so far.

Apple is suing Gerard Williams III for breach of contract after leaving Apple in March of last year and setting up its own chip company. Williams is recognized for leading the development of all A-series processors, from the A7 chip in the iPhone 5s in 2013 to the A12X chip used in the current line of iPad Pro.

Apple alleges that Williams broke his contract and “exploited” Apple technology to design his own chips in the belief that Apple would be forced to buy its new business.

So far, the two men have made allegations and counter-allegations.

Justice Mark H. Pierce issued three preliminary decisions on the preliminary motions:

That there is a case to be heard, despite California’s ban on non-competition clauses

Apple had the right to monitor activity on a company-owned phone

Such punitive damages would not be warranted because Williams does not intend to harm Apple

Apple vs. Williams case will be “revolutionary”

Reuters reports.

In a file filed in November, Williams argued that Apple’s contract was unenforceable because California law allows employees to prepare to compete while remaining in their current jobs.

Even in California, there are limits, said Cliff Palefsky, a prominent San Francisco-based employment lawyer. Workers can make plans for a competitor on their own time, but hiring colleagues over company time “becomes a little risky.”

In his preliminary ruling, Pierce wrote that an employee is not allowed to plan and prepare to start a competitive business before leaving the service if he does so based on the time and resources of his employer.

The case will likely depend on the specific facts of Williams’ planning for Nuvia, said Palefsky. Since work in modern technology jobs rarely sticks to traditional business hours, it can be difficult to sort out whether the calls were made during business time or during personal time.

Other arguments will be presented by both parties today before yesterday’s decisions are finalized or not.

