Apple VP profile details aggressive cost reduction efforts and strained supplier relationships

Apple is widely regarded for its complex supply chain, and a new Wall Street Journal report today details the purchasing manager who currently leads these relationships. Tony Blevins is Apple’s vice president of purchasing, and his job is to work closely with suppliers – or, “harass suppliers to cut costs,” as the report describes.

Tim Cook recruited Blevins to join Apple in 2000, the two having worked together at IBM in the 1990s. Blevins started in procurement by “buying products as ordinary as toilet paper”, but it quickly spread to “supervise purchases of iPod components”. He first made a name for himself by entering into a five-year agreement with a memory chip supplier.

Apple’s approach to suppliers is driven by the complementary approaches of its leaders, current and past. Former employees say Cook, who took over operations in 1998 and as CEO in 2011, estimated that saving 10% on the cost of parts could increase profits faster than selling more computers.

Today’s Wall Street Journal report deepens the relationships Blevins went through during his 20-year career at Apple. This includes the early days of the iPhone, when it faced different providers and ultimately got better deals for Apple.

In its position, Blevins has the power to significantly affect the business of iPhone providers:

When STMicroelectronics NV refused in 2013 a request to lower the prices of gyroscopic sensors – parts that help the phone screen to adapt to movements – Mr. Blevins threatened to find an alternative, according to a former STMicroelectronics executive.

The supplier stood firm, only to watch the transition from the company to a rival. That killed around $ 150 million in annual supplier revenue, according to data from IHS Markit, accounting for one-fifth of its sensor sales.

Blevins is so concerned that employees “are developing supplier relationships that could dilute their focus on Apple’s savings” that it changes staff every few years, the report says.

Blevins also works closely with Qualcomm, where executives describe him as “punishing” when they challenge his demands. In 2014, he directed Apple’s “Project Antique”, the goal of which was to reduce what Apple paid to Qualcomm.

Blevins summoned manufacturers to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei, according to court documents and people familiar with the meeting. At the time, Apple reimbursed manufacturers for paying Qualcomm’s license fees. Blevins told manufacturers they don’t need to pay Qualcomm and said Apple will stop paying them back.

Twelve days later, manufacturers began to withhold Qualcomm’s license payments, totaling $ 8 billion, the chipmaker said in court.

The full Wall Street Journal report is absolutely worth reading. He details the different battles of Blevins with Imagination, Japan Display, etc.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 [/ embed]