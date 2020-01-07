Apple TV + will close the Television Critics Association's press tour with a presentation on January 19

Loading...

Apple TV + will be at the Winter Press Press Association Winter Tour, event organizers announced today.

Try Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

This is the first time that Apple has participated in an industry televised event like this, as its streaming service is only two months old. Networks like Fox, ABS, NBC, HBO use winter press tours to announce their mid-season schedule changes and upcoming TV shows. The 2020 event runs from January 7 to January 19.

Amazon Prime Video and Hulu have also been the mainstays of TCA tours for several years now. Meanwhile, Netflix never participated.

Apple is the only brand named on the January 19 calendar, suggesting that it will have an exclusive presence for the last day of the event. Typically, Apple has not said what it plans to announce at the event, if any.

The company may simply be showing trailers and episodes for upcoming TV + shows it has already announced; Little America, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet and Visible: Out on Television.

However, Little America is scheduled to air on January 17, so the show will have started all of its episodes of the season two days before ATC hits Apple. Apple has also previously released Little America filters under embargo to criticism. An episode of the comedy Mythic Quest had already been screened during the WIRED25 conference before Christmas.

TV critics and expected industry members would certainly expect Apple to present something completely new. We will have to wait and see if Apple has content announcements ready to meet these expectations, maybe an update on the movie The Banker if nothing else?

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 [/ embed]