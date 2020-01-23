Apple TV + the creators of “Little America” talk about the podcast of the upcoming episode and more

The latest original Apple TV + Little America series has been one of the best-received shows on the platform so far, remaining 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In a new interview this week, the team behind the anthology series offered new details on why they chose Apple for the show, and what will follow.

Kumail Nanjiani, one of the creators and producers of Little America, said he had presented the show in “a bunch of different places.” Traditional networks were concerned about the immigrant-centric scenario and the absence of a “star,” says Forbes.

They were all stuck in their old ways. They were like, “ Wait, you want to do a show that has no stars, which has the majority of non-white leads on our very mainstream network? They were a little scared of a show that was an anthology show about immigrants coming to America.

Apple, on the other hand, didn’t seem at all worried, according to Nanjiani. Nanjiani co-created and produced the series alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Joshuah Bearman and others

We went with Apple because they seemed extremely passionate and they said they would trust us, let us do the show we wanted to do, and they would support it. We wanted the show to be something that was going to be accessible to a lot of people.

Eisenberg added that Apple also supported the idea for the show, despite the fact that it did not necessarily have drama or intensity of other shows. “They understood that the stories were small, but the stories had hearts and characters that you were looking for in the center,” he said.

In the future, Eisenberg said that the reach of Little America will only grow. There will soon be playlists on Apple Music promoting each episode of the show as well as a book of sorts. Perhaps more specifically, there will also be a podcast that delves deeper into the stories and music of the series. This follows a Bloomberg report earlier this week that Apple was exploring companion podcasts for its TV + shows and movies.

Apple is a global and multifaceted brand. We are doing a podcast to deepen the stories and music of the show. There will also be a playlist for each episode. We are also publishing a book. Apple has an infrastructure that seemed to be able to touch all the different parts we wanted.

You can read the full interview, with quotes from Nanjiani, Gordon and Eisenberg on Forbes.

