Apple TV + subscribers: more than Hulu and (for now) Disney +

Apple has been rather shy about the number of subscribers to Apple TV +, but an analysis company cited by the Wall Street Journal estimates the number for the last quarter of 2019 at 33.6 million.

It’s more than Hulu and, for the moment, more than Disney +…

Apple did not give much, saying only that the company was “delighted” with its adoption. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said there were “millions” of viewers in the first three days, but that’s as much as we’ve heard so far.

However, the Wall Street Journal publishes a report which evaluates to 33.6 million subscribers, against 31.8 million for Hulu and 23.2 million for Disney +.

Of course, competitors would be sure to point out that the vast majority of Apple TV + subscribers will benefit from the free one-year trial provided with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac purchased after September 10. , 2019. It remains to be seen how many of them will continue their subscriptions after this free trial expires.

Disney + was also launched in the middle of the quarter, so its numbers will increase this quarter – and again in the second quarter when the service goes live in Europe.

But I agree with the position of Apple commentator John Gruber.

If this is still close to precision, I would say that the Apple TV + is a resounding success. Yes, of course, most of these customers use it for free for the first year. But that’s the point of this “Buy any Apple device, get a free year of TV +” promotion. Apple wants people to take advantage of it – that’s the answer to the question of how to launch a paid streaming service with no content other than 11 original shows. Make Apple TV + a habit now, get paid later. Apple can afford to be patient.

I’m curious to know how many people who are qualified for TV + know this, and realize how easy Apple’s TV app is to start your free one-year subscription. Apparently, a lot.

If you are eligible for the one-year free trial but have not yet accepted it, you only have 90 days from the date of purchase of the eligible device, so you may need to be act quickly.

