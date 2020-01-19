Apple TV + sets the release date for the Defending Jacob series, with Chris Evans

Apple today announced the release date of its long-awaited limited series with Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and more. Jacob’s defense debuts on April 24 on Apple TV +.

The show tells the story of a father grappling with the aftermath of his teenage son accused of murder. It is based on a novel of the same name.

The first three episodes of Defending Jacob will be available on Apple TV + from April 24. New episodes will follow each week thereafter.

Besides Evans and Dockery, the cast of the series includes Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The plot takes place in Massachusetts. Evans plays a district attorney, making the tension between respecting the law and protecting his son even softer.

Apple announced a lot of content today. As part of the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Apple announced the dates for several upcoming series and officially unveiled Home Before Dark, Trying, Amazing Stories and now Defending Jacob.

You can see the release dates for everything Apple announced today in our updated calendar: check out the Apple TV + show guide.

