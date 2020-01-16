Greetings and welcome to a new edition of The Monitor, the cultural news overview from WIRED. This week’s news was dominated by politics, but some interesting facts have come from the entertainment world. First, a new Beastie Boys documentary is coming to Apple TV +. For another, Amazon enters the Jack Reacher business. Let’s go.

Apple TV + Nabs Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Doc

Just when it didn’t seem like there was much original content on Apple TV +, the streaming service revealed on Wednesday that it has picked up a feature film by director Spike Jonze about the Beastie Boys. Beastie Boys Story includes Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz (Adam Yauch, the third member of the legendary hip hop group, died in 2012) and opens in IMAX theaters on April 3 before joining Apple’s streaming service on April 24. Hey Apple, do you have the chance to connect Jonze with Frank Ocean? Ask a friend.

The Taylor Swift documentary from Netflix has a release date

Living meme Taylor Swift has a documentary on the way to Sundance. It is true that Miss Americana will open the festival at the end of next week. Don’t be afraid, anyone who doesn’t go to Park City, Utah, will see the doctor soon enough. Netflix announced this week that it will premiere on January 31 on the streaming service. Prepare your tissues and reaction GIFs, everyone.

Amazon makes the Jack Reacher series

Yes, there has already been a Jack Reacher movie, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for more Jack Attack content. To this end, Amazon Studios announced this week that it is launching a new drama series based on the Lee Child book series. It is written by Prison Break writer Nick Santora and the debut season will be based on the novel The Killing Floor. Meanwhile, Amazon has also announced this week that it has signed an overall deal with 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen. Great week!

More great WIRED stories

.