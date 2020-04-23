Apple TV + is bringing back FRAGGLE ROCK and Here’s a Trailer! – GeekTyrant

The classic Jim Henson series Fraggle Rock coming back thanks to Apple TV +! The new version of the series is titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and the plan is for each episode to be three to five minutes long, with the first episode of the series already available to watch for free on the streaming service. New episodes for the first time will be free every Tuesday.

The show brings back classic characters like Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt. “While the Fraggles may be in different places on Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of gadgets created by the enthusiastic Doozers called the Doozertubes. “

The first episode is titled “Shine On,” and new Doozertubes are being delivered to Fraggles’ Caves, allowing them to reunite with their favorite song “Shine On, Shine On Me. ”

The Jim Henson Company is producing the new episodes, and executive produced by The Jim Henson Company Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia. It was explained “in accordance with current guidelines on social extension, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! all shot on iPhone 11 from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the United States. “

If you grew up watching Fraggle Rock and are a fan, this is a show that is sure to be watched and enjoyed.