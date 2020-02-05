Apple TV +: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs and more

The Apple TV app is Apple’s attempt to combine content from multiple channels and vendors into a single experience, with a series of shows, recommendations for what to see next, the home of Apple TV +, and more. The TV app is not only available for iPhones and iPads.

In addition to Apple TV + (Apple TV Plus), the Apple TV app is home to Apple TV channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz. Apple’s streaming service is only available through the TV app. However, you don’t necessarily need an Apple device to enjoy it.

The TV app allows you to stream and download content from Apple TV channels and watch iTunes movies and TV shows – either bought or rented. Apple TV + is simply one of the channels offered. Apple TV + will be available from November 1st.

With Apple TV + and Apple TV Channels, you can share a single subscription with up to six family members on any device that has the Apple TV app installed. You can watch the shows ad-free and on demand, and instantly stream or download them to watch offline.

If you’re watching Apple TV + but don’t know how to watch it, you’ll find the TV app here.

Apple TV

Not surprisingly, Apple TV has the TV app. By default, the TV app is the first app in the top row of tvOS. You can access it by simply pressing the TV button on the Siri Remote. In addition to the newer Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Apple also offers the TV app for the third generation Apple TV 1080p.

What makes the Apple TV app on tvOS so unique is that, in addition to content from Apple TV + and Apple TV Channels, it can also display content from other apps installed on Apple TV – for example apps from cable providers or streaming services such as Hulu. Third-party recommendations appear in one place in the TV app, and you can be automatically directed to the apps when you click something you want to watch.

The TV app on tvOS is also the best in terms of the user experience with the smoothest animations, transitions and page design. You can see full-screen trailers as you swipe through the shows, and even take a look at what you can see directly on the tvOS home screen. You can even switch between multiple users to manage separate Up Next queues, so you can pick up where you left off and not affect other users’ progress. Of course, the TV app on Apple TV supports the full performance of Apple hardware with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

However, Apple TV is also the most expensive option for a dedicated Apple TV app box, as it contains a powerful CPU that also serves as an Apple Arcade slot machine, iCloud Photo Library client, and more. Hopefully Apple will offer a cheaper modern Apple TV option in the future.

When you buy a new Apple TV – Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K – you get one Apple TV + year for free (otherwise at a price of $ 4.99 / month). Technically speaking, it’s a $ 60 offer that can significantly lower the price of Apple TV. For 4K, however, you need the Apple TV 4K, which still offers a high entry price of $ 179.

Roku

A much cheaper option for TV accessories to access the big screen TV app is to use a Roku device like one of their streaming sticks. Even the high-end Roku Ultra LT is still half the price of the cheapest Apple TV.

The Apple TV app is now available for free download as a Roku channel and is compatible with most Roku devices. The support goes back several years. It can be played at 4K resolution if you have a 4K roku. The Roku TV app can access the iTunes library, Apple TV Plus and Apple TV channels. The other features of the TV provider that Apple TV offers are not available.

When you install the app on the Roku, you’ll be asked to sign in with your Apple ID. This will link it to your account and payment method to buy shows or subscribe to Apple TV channels. As a third-party product, Roku does not qualify for the free year of TV + – you only get a free trial for seven days. Still, buying a $ 50 roku and paying $ 60 for a year of TV + is the best bang for your buck. Because the subscription is tied to your Apple ID, you can continue to distribute the purchase across your family’s other devices.

Amazon Fire TV

The Apple TV app is also available on the Amazon Fire TV platform. You can download the app here or ask Alexa on your Fire TV device with your voice: “Alexa, find the Apple TV app”.

The experience on Amazon Fire TV is almost identical to the experience of the Roku app. You can watch content from iTunes, view Apple TV channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz, and access Apple TV + from November 1st.

Purchases cannot be initiated through the Amazon Fire TV app. You must first buy or subscribe to the content you want to watch on another device, such as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Your purchases and subscriptions are synchronized with Apple TV using your Apple ID.

You can watch 4K on 4K compatible Amazon Fire TV devices. The exact breakdown of which Fire TV devices can access the Apple TV app is complicated. It is now available to Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Basic Edition users in a variety of countries. From November 12, the TV app will also be available in the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Since December 16, the app has also been available on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs in the USA.

The TV app on Amazon Fire TV does not support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos, not even on fire sticks that support these standards. Amazon says it is working with Apple on these features. Perhaps this support will be added later.

Samsung smart TVs

Apple also offers the TV app directly on some smart TVs. This is an elegant option because you don’t need a separate dongle or separate set-top box. Apple has announced that the TV app will be available for Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony smart TVs.

The only smart TV currently officially supported is Samsung, especially the following models for 2018 and 2019:

2019 QLED 8K Q900R and 2019 Serif TV

2019 QLED 4K Q90R, Q80R, Q70R, Q7DR, Q60R and Q6DR

2019 & 2018 Frame TV LS03R / LS03N

2019 4K UHD TVs RU8000, RU800D, RU740D, RU7300, RU730D, RU7100 and RU710D

2018 QLED 4K Q9FN, Q8FN, Q7CN, Q7FN, Q75FN, Q6FN and Q65FN

2018 4K UHD TVs NU8500, NU8000, NU740D, NU7300, NU7200, NU7100, NU710D, NU6950, NU6900, NU6900B, NU6080 and NU6070

2018 Smart Full HDTV N5300

The TV app on Samsung Smart TVs supports Apple TV + in 4K, Apple TV channels and iTunes videos. You sign in to your Apple ID again so that purchases in your Apple account can be shared with Family Sharing.

Samsung Smart TVs also support AirPlay, so you can instantly stream videos, photos, or music from your phone to your TV.

LG smart TV

LG Electronics has started to expand the TV app to its Smart TVs, building on the existing integration of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Similar to the TV app for Samsung Smart TVs, the TV app gives you access to Apple TV +, Apple TV channels, and purchased iTunes movies and TV shows.

Owners of LG’s 2019 OLED TVs can now download the Apple TV app. The TV app is also available on selected series of LG NanoCell TVs and some UHD TVs.

All LG 2020 TVs will support the TV app to launch, and the company will add support for several 2018 models later this year.

(We’ll update the post when details for Vizio and Sony Smart TVs are released. The latest official announcements just say that the TV app will be available from these brands later this year.)

iPhone and iPad

Of course, you can access the TV app on your iOS device. Look for the TV app icon on your iPhone or iPad: I’m black and have a white silhouette with the Apple TV logo.

Surfing the TV app on iOS is not as sophisticated and pretty as the tvOS experience, but offers the same functional suite. You can access Apple TV +, Apple TV channels, iTunes movies, and TV shows and integrate content from third-party video apps. All functions of the TV provider are only available for iOS or tvOS.

With the TV app on iPhone and iPad, you can also get notifications when new episodes are released. There is also a home screen widget that you can insert into your Today view. Watch the progress of your observations and automatically sync them based on the signed in account. You can also start shows with Siri and even ask Siri to play something on a HomeKit TV without having to touch the screen.

You get Apple TV + for free when you buy a new iPhone or iPad (or iPod touch). That means you can buy any Apple iOS device – be it the latest iPhone 11, an older iPhone 8, or the cheapest entry-level iPad – and basically get a free Apple TV + service for $ 60. When Apple TV + starts, just start the TV app. You will automatically be offered the opportunity to redeem your free trial version for one year. The new TV app is available from iOS 12.3.

You can also download the TV app on Mac. You need to install macOS Catalina, but then you can download the new TV app on your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, or Mac Pro.

The TV app replaces most of the functions in the iTunes library and brings Apple TV channels to the desktop for the first time. You can also watch in 4K HDR via the TV app, which was not possible before.

The experience of the Mac TV app largely reflects the iPad interface, although the integration of the TV provider app is not possible. It’s iTunes content, Apple TV channels, Apple TV + – and that’s all. Apple is also expanding its Free TV + deal to include Mac hardware.

tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app also comes on the web. The TV app will be available at tv.apple.com from November 1st. The TV app can be viewed online on Windows or Mac or even on some game consoles with a web browser.

Apple has announced that the TV app on the web officially supports Safari, Firefox and Chrome web browsers.

At least initially, only Apple TV + appears to be available on the website. You can sign up online and watch Apple’s original shows and films. However, it does not seem that the other typical TV app functions – such as iTunes or other TV channels – are at least initially offered online.

Coming soon to a screen near you

Apple is investing heavily in its new originals and general streaming ambitions. The TV offering is being expanded very aggressively to new platforms. We will update the post as new streaming boxes, streaming sticks, TVs and more become available. Apple even shows some Apple TV + content, especially original films, in real cinemas around the world.

