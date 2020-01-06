Apple TV + iPad poster series features show illustrators at Apple Stores

Loading...

Apple is opening up new opportunities for illustrators via Today at Apple that combine the creative potential of iPads with popular Apple TV + shows. A series of exclusive sessions at top Apple stores will celebrate the craft of poster design.

The Apple TV + iPad poster series brings together artists involved in TV + production to animate creative sessions. The illustrators will share their creative vision and the journey behind the illustrations for each show before guiding clients in the creation of their own posters based on the same style of illustration. IPad Pros and Apple pencils will be provided at each laboratory.

The first two sessions in the series are scheduled:

Apple Michigan Avenue, January 14

Hosted by illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds of Phantom City Creative

Apple Carnegie Library, January 28

Hosted by illustrator Marie Bergeron

Emissions from Apple TV + have increased significantly today in Apple offerings since last fall. Apple first coordinated exclusive panels with filmmakers, activists and actors. Later, a Design Lab on the theme Snoopy in space and a pre-coding laboratory with Helpsters has become a fixture in stores around the world.

You can view dates and times for sessions near you using the Today calendar on Apple or the Apple Store app. Sessions now include an Apple Wallet pass for easy registration upon arrival at the store.

If you’re in for a great session today at Apple, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest news from the Apple Store.

