Apple TV adds another eleven stunning underwater screensavers

Earlier this week, Apple released eleven new underwater screensavers for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. If you use the Aerial screensaver, the Apple TV will automatically download them and display them in rotation next to the existing videos.

The new videos were added sometime this week, such as Monday or Tuesday. The new screensavers are available in 1080p and 4K versions, meaning that they are displayed on every tvOS-compatible Apple TV.

The new series includes overhead pans with coral reefs, close-ups of underwater species such as stingrays and humpback whales, and a pod of dolphins. For people who were freaked out by the Palau jellyfish videos, it’s a pleasure that Apple added two more of the same variety, this time with Alaska jellies.

The additions bring the total number of Apple TV screensavers to over 80 scenes. Here is the list of news this week:

Alaska Jellies (2)

Tahiti waves (2)

California Dolphins

California Kelp Forest

Costa Rica dolphins

Cownose rays

Gray reef sharks

Humpback Whale

Coral of the Red Sea

You can now find them in the Aerials screensaver on your Apple TV. tvOS will download new videos based on your settings. Remember that you can swipe left and right on the Siri remote to switch between scenes. You can also view all Apple TV screensavers on this page in my personal blog.

