Apple turns to drone and aviation specialist for lobbying efforts in Washington DC

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple turned to a leading lobbyist to help it get involved in drone and aviation law in Washington DC This occurs while Apple is in the process of explore how to use satellites to send data directly to iPhones.

The report explains that Apple has retained Lisa Ellman, partner at Hogan Lovells, to direct its lobbying on drones and aviation in Washington. Ellman heads Unmanned Aircraft Systems and co-founded the Commercial Drone Alliance, while working for the Obama administration and the Department of Justice.

Today’s report explains:

Apple lobbied the government on issues related to unmanned aerial vehicles “in 2017 and” issues related to autonomous vehicles and unmanned aviation “in late 2018, according to disclosures in the United States Senate. The company spent more than $ 5.5 million on lobbying in the first three quarters of 2019, according to the latest disclosures to Congress.

Apple used drones as part of its data collection process for Apple Maps, which recently completed its massive reconstruction in the United States. At the time, Apple confirmed its use of drones but stressed that privacy would remain a priority during the data collection process. Apple has also worked with regulators on a law that would require drones to have virtual license plates.

A report last month suggested that Apple is also looking into ways to use satellites to transmit data directly to iPhones and other devices. This project, however, would be in the early stages and “could be abandoned” before being made public.

