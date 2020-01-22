Apple today releases the third beta version of the developer from iOS 13.3.1 [U]

Update: iOS 13.3.1 beta 3, iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 3, watchOS 6.1.2 beta 3 and tvOS 13.3.1 beta 3 now available for developers.

Apple today launches the third beta version of the developer of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. This comes a week after the second beta release. iOS 13.3.1 focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

It is likely that one of the most notable bugs fixed in iOS 13.3.1 is related to screen time. Apple confirmed last month that it is working on a fix for an iOS bug that allows children to easily bypass communication time limits.

If the contacts are not stored in iCloud, the communication limit function does not work as it should. If an unknown number sends an SMS to a child’s phone, the Messages application gives the child the possibility of adding this phone number to their contacts. Once this number has been added, the child can call, FaceTime or send an SMS to the person.

What is supposed to happen is that when a child tries to add a new contact, they should receive a password prompt for the parent. It is to prevent children from communicating with people who are not in their contact. Some users have also reported that the update fixes a problem with CarPlay.

The company is also running tests with macOS Catalina 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2 and tvOS 13.3.1, which should also be updated for the third beta version. If you are not a developer, you can install new iOS, macOS and tvOS versions via the Apple Beta software program, although updates will be released there with some delay.

Have you noticed any major changes in the third beta version of the developer of iOS 13.3.1? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @ 9to5Mac. It is not known when these updates will be released.

