Update: iOS 13.3.1 beta 2, iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 2, watchOS 6.1.2 beta 2 and tvOS 13.3.1 beta 2 now available for developers.

Apple today releases the second beta version of the developers of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. This comes after a month without any new beta versions due to the holidays. iOS 13.3.1 focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

It is likely that one of the most notable bugs fixed in iOS 13.3.1 is related to screen time. Apple confirmed last month that it is working on a fix for an iOS bug that allows children to easily bypass communication time limits.

If the contacts are not stored in iCloud, the communication limit function does not work as it should. If an unknown number sends an SMS to a child’s phone, the Messages application gives the child the possibility of adding this phone number to their contacts. Once this number has been added, the child can call, FaceTime or send an SMS to the person.

What is supposed to happen is that when a child tries to add a new contact, they should be presented with a password prompt for the parent. It is to prevent children from communicating with people who are not in their contact.

The company is also running tests with macOS Catalina 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2 and tvOS 13.3.1, which should also be updated for the second beta version. If you are not a developer, you can install new iOS, macOS and tvOS versions via the Apple Beta software program, although updates will be released there with some delay.

Have you spotted any major changes in the second beta version of the iOS 13.3.1 developer? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @ 9to5Mac. It is not known when these updates will be released.

