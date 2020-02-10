Apple today released the first public beta of iOS 13.4 with the new Mail app toolbar

Apple will release the first public betas for iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This is less than a week after the first developer beta versions of the updates are released. iOS 13.4 includes several new features, e.g. For example, sharing iCloud Drive folders, new Memoji stickers, and more.

Folder sharing in iCloud Drive is one of the most important changes in this update.

This feature was originally intended to be included in iOS 13 last fall, but was postponed by Apple until spring 2020. With iCloud Drive’s folder sharing, an Apple user can share a folder once and all users can view the contents of that folder as they change.

Other changes and improvements include location prompt improvements, 9 new Memoji sticker types, support for hardware modifier buttons on iPadOS, and new Shazam integration in shortcuts. The Mail app has also been updated to restore the toolbar design introduced in iOS 13.

iOS 13.4 also includes references to a “CarKey” API that can be used to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start a car. According to the system’s internal files, users can use CarKey in NFC-compatible vehicles, but this function is not yet active.

Here you can watch our full video, in which all changes and new functions in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 are presented.

The first public betas from iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 and tvOS 13.4 should be available at all times. The first public beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4 may also be released today.

