Apple to meet next week to promote better patient access to health data

Apple continues to emphasize its belief that consumers should have better access to their medical information. CNBC reports this week that Apple and Microsoft will send a representative to a meeting on Monday, hosted by the non-partisan Carin Alliance.

The objective of the Carin Alliance and of this meeting is to support the initiatives of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, aimed at facilitating access and sharing of their medical information for patients. The Carin Alliance says its goal is to “advance consumer-focused healthcare exchanges.”

The proposal, but the Department of Health and Social Services would increase the interoperability of medical data. The Carin Alliance explains:

“It is imperative to note how important and time-sensitive aggregate health information can be provided by multiple providers and health plan systems for patients experiencing catastrophic events. This information is essential for patients as they consider options such as treatment planning, consent to surgery, exploration and enrollment in clinical trials, and issues of continuity of care, examples such as speeding up an urgent second opinion, attractive insurance refusals prescribed by doctors approved by the patient’s board of directors, as well as having all the relevant information in terms of advance care planning, palliative care and end of life . “

Apple boss in clinical IT and health, Ricky Bloomfield, is expected to represent the company by phone, but Apple did not comment on the meeting. “Access to data is about patient safety, better results, better costs, and often life and death,” said the Carin Alliance.

Epic Systems, one of the largest medical record companies in the United States, has taken a public stand against the changes introduced by the Department of Health and Human Services and the work done by the Carin Alliance. Epic’s concerns focus mainly on privacy, with the company arguing that the new set of rules would have a detrimental effect on patient privacy.

It is clear to see why Apple would support better interoperability of medical records. The functionality of the company’s health records has grown rapidly over the past year, allowing patients to access their medical records via the Health app on iOS.

In an interview this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that the wider adoption of technology in the health sector could “fundamentally” reduce the cost of health care. He also teased that Apple’s upcoming health efforts gave him “a lot to hope for” in the industry.

You can read the full CNBC report here.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tldlIVQG-aw [/ integrated]